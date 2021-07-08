Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of July 12.
Senior Menu
Monday, July 12, Honey mustard chicken breast, green peas, California blend vegetables, dinner roll with margarine, diced pears, low fat milk.
Tuesday, July 13, Sloppy Joe, hot german potato salad, diced carrots, hamburger bun, diced peaches, low fat milk.
Wednesday, July 14, New England style baked cod, herbed rice pilaf, capri vegetable blend, wheat bread with margarine, apple slices, low fat milk.
Thursday, July 15, Beef pot roast with gravy, red roasted potatoes, green beans, whole wheat roll with margarine, chocolate chip cookies, low fat milk.
Friday, July 16, Manicotti with turkey sausage, chopped spinach, broccoli florets, garlic roll with margarine, pineapple chunks, low fat milk.
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, July 12, 11 a.m., Mismatched shoe day –wear two different shoes.
Tuesday, July 13, 10:30 a.m., Balloon basketball.
Wednesday, July 14, 10:30 a.m., Let’s make a Sundae on a Wednesday –chocolate, strawberry or butterscotch.
Thursday, July 15, 11 a.m., Bingo.
Friday, July 16, 11 a.m., Bingo.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television. Lunch is served from noon to 12:30 p.m. daily.
Monday, July 12, 9:30 –11 a.m., Simple microwave recipes; 12:30 –1 p.m., Walking club.
Tuesday, July 13, 10 a.m. –11 a.m., Matter of Balance exercise; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Corn hole.
Wednesday, July 14, 9:30 –11 a.m., Dominos; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Corn hole.
Thursday, July 15, 10 –11 a.m., Matter of Balance exercise; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Bingo.
Friday, July 16, 9:30 –11 a.m., Dominos; 12:30 –1 p.m., Walking club.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
No activities submitted.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, July 12, 10:30 a.m., Welcome back social; 1 p.m., Jigsaw puzzle.
Tuesday, July 13, 10:30 a.m., Brain game, Presidents’ quiz; 1 p.m., Wall mural art.
Wednesday, July 14, 11 a.m., Grocery bingo; 1 p.m., Word search, the 13 colonies.
Thursday, July 15, 10:30 a.m., Education –empty prescription bottle uses; 1 p.m., Jigsaw puzzle.
Friday, July 16, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., Craft –personalized photo magnet.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, July 12, 10:30 –11:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise.
Tuesday, July 13, 11 a.m., “Ice Cream Sundae Day” and Senior center meeting.
Wednesday, July 14, 11 a.m., Bingo and games.
Thursday, July 15, 10:30 –11:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise; 11:30 a.m., Blood pressure check.
Friday, July 16, Closed.