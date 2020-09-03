Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Sept. 7. The centers will be closed Monday for Labor Day.
Senior Menu
Tuesday, Closed, no home delivered meals.
Wednesday, Sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, creamy coleslaw, wheat bread, mixed fruit.
Thursday, BBQ glazed turkey burger with cheddar cheese, creamy broccoli soup with crackers, sandwich roll, fresh fruit.
Friday, Roasted pork loin with gravy, stuffing, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, sliced apples.
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Tuesday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m., Bingocise; 11 a.m., Regular Bingo.
Wednesday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m., Funny money auction, bid on some crazy items with funny money.
Thursday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m., Bingocise; 11 a.m., Regular Bingo.
Friday, Sept. 11, 11 a.m., Bingo.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Tuesday, Sept. 8, 10 –11 a.m., Matter of balance exercise; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Basics of sign language, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month.
Wednesday, Sept. 9, 10 –11:30 a.m., Craft project, gazing ball; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., What games did you play in your younger days?
Thursday, Sept. 10, 10 –11 a.m., Matter of balance exercise; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Craft project, gazing ball.
Friday, Sept. 11, 10 –11:30 a.m., Let’s make apple butter; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Bingo.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Tuesday, Closed.
Wednesday, Closed.
Thursday, 10:30 a.m., Alzheimers Information with Julie Fenton; Bingo.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Tuesday, Sept. 8, 11 a.m., Corn Toss Tournament; 1 p.m., Picture puzzle.
Wednesday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m., Bingo; 1 p.m., Brain games.
Thursday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m., Fruit and vegetables for better health; 1 p.m., Word search.
Friday, Sept. 11, 11 a.m., Days gone by, remembering the 1960’s; 1 p.m., Indoor horseshoe.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Tuesday, Sept. 8, 11 a.m., “Skin Saving Tips” with Sally.
Wednesday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m., September Birthday celebration, come help us celebrate.
Thursday, Sept. 10, 10:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise; 11:30 a.m., Blood pressure check.