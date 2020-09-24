Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Sept. 28.
Senior Menu
Monday, Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, wax beans, wheat bread, cookie.
Tuesday, Tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, lentil soup with crackers, sandwich roll, fresh orange.
Wednesday, Baked breaded chicken cutlet, scalloped potatoes, tomato and cucumber salad, white bread, fruited gelatin.
Thursday, BBQ pulled pork, seasoned potatoes, lima beans, white bread, sliced apples.
Friday, Seafood mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit.
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m., Sing-a-long with the old songs.
Tuesday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m., Bingocise; 11 a.m., Regular Bingo.
Wednesday, Sept. 30, 10:30 a.m., Caption call, life is calling, captioning telephones.
Thursday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m., Bingocise; 11 a.m., Regular Bingo.
Friday, Oct. 2, 11 a.m., Bingo.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Monday, Sept. 28, 10 –11:30 a.m., Bring your favorite fall recipes in; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Ice cream social.
Tuesday, Sept. 29, 10 –11 a.m., Matter of balance exercise; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Bar bingo.
Wednesday, Sept. 30, 10 –11:30 a.m., Dominos; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., How many flowers can you name?
Thursday, Oct. 1, 10 –11 a.m., Matter of balance exercise; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Brain games.
Friday, Oct. 2, 10 –11:30 a.m., Dominos; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Team Yahtzee.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, 10 a.m. Bingocise; Bingo.
Tuesday, Socialization; Bingo.
Wednesday, 10 a.m., Bingocise; Birthday party.
Thursday, No programs.
Friday, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Sept. 28, No programs.
Tuesday, Sept. 29, No programs.
Wednesday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m., Brain games, double trouble; 1 p.m., Picture puzzle.
Thursday, Oct. 1, 11:30 a.m., Newsletter articles; 1 p.m., Newsletter articles.
Friday, Oct. 2, 10:30 a.m., Craft, gourd painting; 1 p.m., Mural coloring
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts.
The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Sept. 28, 10:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise.
Tuesday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m., “How aging affects your driving” with Sally, tips to keep you safe.
Wednesday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m., Games.
Thursday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m., Breast cancer month with Sally.
Friday, Oct. 2, Closed.