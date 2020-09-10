Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Sept. 14.
Senior Menu
Monday, Salisbury steak with gravy, cheddar whipped potatoes, corn and pimentos, white bread, pears.
Tuesday, Gnocchi gratin with ham and peas, creamy coleslaw, wheat bread, warm cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday, Baked cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, whole grain dinner roll, strawberry shortcake
Thursday, Mild buffalo chicken salad sandwich with shredded lettuce, baked potato soup with crackers, sandwich roll, fresh melon.
Friday, Garlic butter flounder fillet, tuscan mac and cheese, Italian green beans, wheat bread, pineapple.
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m., Hangman and other games.
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 10 a.m., Bingocise; 11 a.m., Regular Bingo.
Wednesday, Sept. 16, 10:30 a.m., UPMC Resource for Life.
Thursday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m., Bingocise; 11 a.m., Regular Bingo.
Friday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m., Bingo.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Monday, Sept. 14, 10 –11 a.m., Coffee club; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Jewelry Bingo.
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 10 –11 a.m., Matter of balance exercise; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Birthday celebration.
Wednesday, Sept. 16, 10 –11:30 a.m., Dominos; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Chocolate dip, what would you like to dip in chocolate dip?
Thursday, Sept. 17, 10 –11 a.m., Matter of balance exercise; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., UPMC for Life, Stress Management.
Friday, Sept. 18, 10 –11:30 a.m., Dominos; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Clay pot painting.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, 10 a.m. Bingocise; Socialization; Bingo.
Tuesday, Socialization; Bingo.
Wednesday, 10 a.m., Bingocise; Bingo.
Thursday, Puzzles; Bingo.
Friday, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m., Drawing in the dark; 1 p.m., Word games.
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 11 a.m., & 1 p.m., craft, making a hand fan with wallpaper.
Wednesday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m., Charades; 1 p.m., Picture puzzle.
Thursday, Sept. 17, 10:15 a.m., Social isolation with Susan Clark, UPMC director of resources
Friday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m.,Getting ready for an emergency, 10 essential items to have; 1 p.m., Honor September birthdays.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Sept. 14, 10:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise.
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 11 a.m., Kim Neff, Arista Care at Hillsdale Park.
Wednesday, Sept. 16, 12:30 p.m., “Social Isolation and Loneliness” with Suzan Clark, UPMC Work Partners.
Thursday, Sept. 17, 10:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise; 11:30 a.m., Blood pressure check.
Friday, Sept. 18, Closed.