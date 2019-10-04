Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...LOW TEMPERATURES MAINLY BETWEEN 33 AND 35 DEGREES WITH FROST LIKELY. SOME OF THE NORMALLY COLDER RURAL VALLEYS WILL DIP TO BETWEEN 30 AND 32 DEGREES. * WHERE...WARREN, ELK, CAMERON, NORTHERN CLINTON, CLEARFIELD, NORTHERN CENTRE, NORTHERN LYCOMING AND SULLIVAN COUNTIES. * WHEN...EARLY SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS AND VEGETATION FROM THE COLD. POTTED PLANTS SHOULD BE BROUGHT INSIDE. THE LATEST FORECAST INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND ON THE NWS STATE COLLEGE FACEBOOK PAGE AND TWITTER @NWSSTATECOLLEGE, OR ON THE WEB AT WEATHER.GOV/CTP. &&