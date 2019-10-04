Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Oct. 7.
Senior Menu
Monday, Oct. 7, Mushroom cheese burger, creamy potato soup with crackers, hamburger roll, fresh fruit.
Tuesday, Oct. 8, Mango BBQ chicken breast, brown rice, coleslaw, wheat bread, warm apple cranberry crisp.
Wednesday, Oct. 9, Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, peas, wheat bread, mixed fruit salad.
Thursday, Oct. 10, Baked crab cake sandwich, cheesy twists, baked beans, whole grain sandwich roll, mandarin oranges.
Friday, Oct. 11, Pot roast with gravy, whipped potatoes, sliced carrots, Italian bread, cookie.
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television.
Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA.
Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Oct. 7, 9:15 –10:15 a.m., HSIM –Exercise program; 10:30 a.m. Christmas cards for shut-ins.
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 10:30 a.m., Come in and join along making a sunflower craft.
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 9:15 –10:15 a.m., HSIM –Exercise program; 10 a.m., Blood pressure screening, Medi Home Health and Hospice.
Thursday, Oct.10, 10:30 a.m., National angel food cake day, enjoy a piece of angel food cake with toppings.
Friday, Oct. 11, 11 a.m., Bingo with friends and prizes
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Monday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m., Open forum discussion with Magisterial District Judge Honorable James Glass.
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 10 –11 a.m, Exercise; Blood pressure checks; Talk about dental care with Dr. Kibelkbek.
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 10 –11 a.m., Fall produce pumpkin/apple; 10 a.m. –12 p.m., Clearfield County Library Mobile Unit; 11 a.m. –12 p.m., Dominos.
Thursday, Oct. 10, 10 –11 a.m. Exercise, crazy bingo; 11 a.m. –12 p.m. Your favorite recipes for fall produce.
Friday, Oct. 11, 10 –11 a.m., Card games.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Oct. 7, Socialization; PM Bingo.
Tuesday, Oct. 8, Mind games; PM Bingo.
Wednesday, Oct. 9, Card games/puzzles; PM Bingo.
Thursday, Oct. 10, Open forum with nutrition group; PM Bingo.
Friday, Oct. 11, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Oct. 7, 10:30 –11:30 a.m. Spinning wheel demonstration with Alpaca/Sheep wool with Nancy Crittedent.
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 9:30 a.m. –12 pm., DSMP.
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 11 a.m. Bingo for prizes.
Thursday, Oct. 10, Crafts and puzzles.
Friday, Oct. 11, 11 a.m. Money trivia game.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Oct. 7, 10:30 –11:30 a.m. Walking class and healthy steps exercise, 11:30 a.m. Bingo.
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m. Kim Neff, Arista Care at Hilsdale Park, come and enjoy Kim’s program.
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 11 a.m. “Fall Fire Safety” with Shawna Thomas, Mahaffey Fire Company.
Thursday, Oct. 10, 10:30 –11:30 a.m. Walking class and healthy steps exercise and wii; 11:30 a.m. Blood pressure check.
Friday, Oct. 11, Closed.