Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Oct. 5.
Senior Menu
Monday, Smokey BBQ burger topped with cheddar, BBQ sauce, and crispy onions, creamy cauliflower soup, sandwich roll, fresh fruit.
Tuesday, Sweet and sour roasted pork loin, blended rice pilaf, green beans, whole grain dinner roll, mixed fruit.
Wednesday, Open face hot turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, white bread, applesauce.
Thursday, Baked meatloaf marinara with mozzarella topping, garlic whipped potatoes, parmesan corn, wheat bread, mandarin oranges.
Friday, Chicken and biscuit, pepper slaw, whole grain buttermilk biscuit, warm peaches.
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Oct. 5, 10:30 a.m., Mind games; 11 a.m., horseshoes.
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m., Bingocise; 11 a.m., Nutrition education
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m., Penn Dot, Mature Driving Safety; Cookie day, bring your favorite cookie in to eat.
Thursday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m., Bingocise; 11 a.m., Gimme game, Geisinger Health Programs..
Friday, Oct. 9, 11 a.m., Bingo.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Monday, Oct. 5, 10 –11:30 a.m., Coffee club; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Craft project, making spoon wreaths.
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 10 –11 a.m., Matter of balance exercise; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Basics of sign language.
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 9 –11:30 a.m., Diabetes self-management program; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Craft project, making spoon wreaths.
Thursday, Oct. 8, 10 –11 a.m., Matter of balance exercise; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Craft project, making spoon wreaths.
Friday, Oct. 9, 10 –11 a.m., Nutrition education, stock your pantry; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Name that plant, can you name that house plant?
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. Bingocise; Socialization; Bingo.
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m. Mind games ; Bingo.
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m., Bingocise; Socialization; Bingocise.
Thursday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m., puzzles; 11 a.m. session on Falls with Laura Nearhood; Bingo.
Friday, Oct. 9, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Oct. 5, 11 a.m. Brain game, do you remember the other half?; 1 p.m., Jigsaw puzzle.
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 10:30 –11:30 a.m., Josh Woods presentation, mature driver safety; 1 p.m., presentation discussion.
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m., Grocery Bingo; 1 p.m., Puzzle.
Thursday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m., Food talk, 10 tips to build healthy meals; 1 p.m., Mural coloring.
Friday, Oct. 9, 10:30 a.m. –noon, artist Gary Holt, live demonstration of Dutch pour & balloon splash painting.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Oct. 5, 10:30 a.m., SAIL exercise class with Connie Harris.
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 11 a.m., “The benefits of eating an apple a day” with Sally, things you didn’t know about apples.
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 10:30 a.m., SAIL exercise class with Connie Harris.
Thursday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m., –noon, Fall prevention virtual program, Penn State DuBois occupational students.
Friday, Oct. 9, Closed.