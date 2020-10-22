The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Oct. 26.
Senior Menu
Monday, Lasagna with meat sauce topped with mozzarella, tossed salad with cucumber, breadstick, diced peaches.
Tuesday, Kielbasa with kraut topping, cheesy potatoes, green beans, hot dog roll, fresh fruit.
Wednesday, White chicken chili, tossed salad with tomato, baked potato, whole grain mini biscuit, cookie.
Thursday, Pulled turkey and stuffing with gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, applesauce.
Friday, Warm ham and cheese sandwich, creamy tomato bisque with crackers, sandwich roll, fresh fruit.
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Oct. 26, 10:30 a.m. Mind games; 11 a.m., Horseshoes.
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m., Bingocise; 11 a.m., Regular Bingo.
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. –1 p.m., Halloween Party, DJ, Dave Gardner.
Thursday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m., Bingocise; 11 a.m., Decorate for Thanksgiving.
Friday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m., Bingo.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Monday, Oct. 26, 10 –11 a.m., Bring your favorite cookie recipes in with samples; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Wheel of Fortune.
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 10 –11 a.m., Matter of balance exercise; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Basics of sign language.
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 9 –11:30 a.m., Diabetes self-management program; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Name that price –can you name local store prices?
Thursday, Oct. 29, 10 –11 a.m., Matter of balance exercise; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Birthday celebration
Friday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. –12:30 p.m., Halloween party; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Halloween Bingo.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m., Bingocize; socialization; Bingo.
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m. Socialization; Bingo.
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m., Bingocise; Halloween/Birthday Party.
Thursday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m., Socialization; Bingo.
Friday, Oct. 30, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Oct. 26, 10:30 a.m., Brain game, do you know proverbs; 1 p.m., Word puzzles.
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 10:30 a.m., Mural coloring, fall rock painting; 1 p.m., Puzzle.
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 11 a.m., Bingo; 1 p.m., Food discussion.
Thursday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m. & 1 p.m. Halloween brain games, word games, hidden pictures.
Friday, Oct. 30, 10:30 a.m. & 1 p.m., Holiday fun, crazy hat contest, guessing games, and treats.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Oct. 26, 10:30 a.m., SAIL exercise class with Connie Harris.
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 10:30 a.m., SAIL exercise class with Connie Harris.
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 11 a.m., Fall craft.
Thursday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m., Halloween party.
Friday, Oct. 30, Closed.