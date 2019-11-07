Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Nov. 11.
Senior Menu
Monday, Nov. 11, No meal –Veteran’s Day.
Tuesday, Nov. 12, Sweet and sour roasted pork loin, blended rice pilaf, green beans, whole grain dinner roll, and mixed fruit.
Wednesday, Nov. 13, Smokey BBQ burger with cheddar, BBQ sauce, crispy onions, creamy cauliflower soup with crackers, sandwich roll, and fresh seasonal fruit.
Thursday, Nov. 14, Baked meatloaf marinara with mozzarella topping, garlic whipped potatoes, parmesan corn, wheat bread, and banana pudding.
Friday, Nov. 15, Chicken and biscuit, pepper slaw, whole grain buttermilk biscuit, and warm peaches.
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Nov. 11, Closed –Happy Veteran’s Day.
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m., Come and strum along with dulcimer players.
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 9:30 a.m., Ridgeview Elder Care blood pressure screening and other activities.
Thursday, Nov. 14, 11 a.m., SPUD day, how many different items can we make with potatoes?
Friday, Nov. 15, 11 a.m., Bingo with prizes; White-out, wear your favorite white shirt.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Monday, Nov. 11, Closed –Happy Veteran’s Day.
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 10 –11 a.m, Exercise; Blood pressure checks; Angel food cake day.
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 10 –11:30 a.m., Dominoes tournament; 12:30 p.m. Bingo.
Thursday, Nov. 14, 10 –11 a.m., Exercise; 12:30 –1 p.m., Parker dam with Carey Huber.
Friday, Nov. 15, 10 –11:30 a.m , New game, ‘Qwirkle’.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Nov. 11, Closed –Happy Veteran’s Day.
Tuesday, Nov. 12, Socialization; PM Bingo.
Wednesday, Nov. 13, Men’s and women’s health with Renee, Amerihealth; PM Bingo.
Thursday, Nov. 14, Mind games; PM Bingo.
Friday, Nov. 15, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Nov. 11, Closed –Happy Veteran’s Day.
Tuesday, Nov. 12, DSMP.
Wednesday, Nov. 13, Bingo for prizes.
Thursday, Nov. 14, Poison Prevention with Renee Johnsonbaugh.
Friday, Nov. 15, National Alzheimers’ Month, ways to manage caretaker stress.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Nov. 11, Closed –Happy Veteran’s Day.
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m., Kim Neff, Arista Care at Hillsdale Park; 10:30 a.m. –1:30 p.m., Library truck.
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 11 a.m. Fall banquet and Thanksgiving celebration.
Thursday, Nov. 14, 10:30 –11:30 a.m. Walking class and healthy steps exercise and Wii; 11:30 a.m., Blood pressure check.
Friday, Nov. 15, Closed.