Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Nov. 18.
Senior Menu
Monday, Nov. 18, Cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, dinner roll, carrots, and cookie.
Tuesday, Nov. 19, Chicken taco with sour cream, taco sauce, and lettuce, seasoned corn and black beans, seasoned rice, soft tortilla shell, and fresh fruit.
Wednesday, Nov. 20, Thanksgiving special, roasted turkey with gravy, homemade stuffing, whipped potatoes, carrots, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin mousse.
Thursday, Nov. 21, Baked chicken parmesan, pasta with marinara, green beans, wheat bread, and fresh fruit.
Friday, Nov. 22, Center cut pork loin with gravy, whipped sweet potatoes, lima beans, white bread, and sliced apples..
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Nov. 18, 10-10:30 a.m., Conductorcise exercise program; 11 a.m. Making food items with pumpkin.
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. Let’s all of us go on a safari hunt, wear your camouflage to hide from the predators.
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m. Americahealth Nutrition; 11:45 a.m., Thanksgiving celebration, bring a covered dish to share.
Thursday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m., We are having a beach ball along with Thanksgiving Mind Games.
Friday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m., Is it bingo time, keep your mind sharp, wear your favorite tee or jersey.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Monday, Nov. 18, 10:30 –11 a.m., Future of Coalport street scape with Mary Sue Hoey.
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 10 –11 a.m, Exercise; Blood pressure checks.
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. –12 p.m., Clearfield County Library Mobile Unit;11 a.m. –1 p.m. Dominoes; 12:30 p.m. Coalition against Cancer.
Thursday, Nov. 21, 10 –11 a.m., Exercise; Thanksgiving party; Big bingo.
Friday, Nov. 22, 10 –11:30 a.m , Cards; Dominoes.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Nov. 18, Socialization; PM Bingo.
Tuesday, Nov. 19, Clearfield County Library Mobile Unit; PM Bingo.
Wednesday, Nov. 20, Card games and puzzles; PM Bingo.
Thursday, Nov. 21, Blood pressure checks with community nurses; PM Bingo.
Friday, Nov. 22, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. –1 p.m., Clearfield County Book Mobile.
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 10:30 –11:30 a.m., Living will/POA with Haylee Chase.
Wednesday, Nov. 20, Bingo for prizes.
Thursday, Nov. 21, Exercise with Toss and Talk Ball; Games.
Friday, Nov. 22, Nutritional Bingo with Thanksgiving food items.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Nov. 18, 10:30 –11:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise; 11:30 a.m. Bingo.
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 11 a.m., Open Forum with James Glass, Magisterial District Judge.
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m. “Aromatherapy –What we are thankful for” with Kathy Bell and Jody Harzinski.
Thursday, Nov. 21, 10:30 –11:30 a.m. Walking class and healthy steps exercise and wii; 11:30 a.m., Blood pressure check.
Friday, Nov. 22, Closed.