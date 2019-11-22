Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Nov. 25. All Centers for Active Living will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Senior Menu
Monday, Nov. 25, Mushroom cheeseburger, creamy potato soup with crackers, hamburger roll, and fresh fruit.
Tuesday, Nov. 26, Mango BBQ chicken breast, brown rice, coleslaw, wheat bread, and warm apple cranberry crisp.
Wednesday, Nov. 20, Thanksgiving special, roasted turkey with gravy, homemade stuffing, whipped potatoes, carrots, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin mousse.
Activity Schedule
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Nov. 25, 10-10:30 a.m., Conductorcise exercise program; 11 a.m. Making Christmas cards for the shut-ins.
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 10:30 a.m., Come join in the fun playing Italian bingo; After lunch celebrate Nov. birthdays.
Wednesday, Nov. 27, Tie One on Day, men and women, wear your ugliest or wildest tie, you could win a prize.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Monday, Nov. 25, 10:30 –11:30 a.m., Price is ?? –Can you name the price of every day items.
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 10 –11 a.m, Exercise; Blood pressure checks; Birthday celebration.
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 11 a.m. –12 p.m., Dominoes; SUDKO; Coalition for People.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Nov. 25, Socialization; PM Bingo.
Tuesday, Nov. 26, In our prime with Nova Care; PM Bingo.
Wednesday, Nov. 27, Birthday party; PM Bingo.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Nov. 25, Thanksgiving trivia.
Tuesday, Nov. 26, Birthday celebration.
Wednesday, Nov. 27, Bingo for prizes.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Nov. 25, 10:30 –11:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise; 11:30 a.m. Bingo.
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 11 a.m., Quarterly nutrition program “CHILL –Storage times for the refrigerator and freezer” with Sally.
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 11 a.m., “National Diabetes Month” with Sally.