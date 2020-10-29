Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Nov. 2.
Senior Menu
Monday, Country fried chicken with creamy gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit, wheat bread.
Tuesday, Sloppy Joe, ranch seasoned potatoes, green beans, mandarin oranges, and whole grain sandwich roll.
Wednesday, Harvest Alfredo chicken over bowtie noodles, tossed salad with tomato, pineapple tidbits, Italian bread.
Thursday, Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes with chives, carrots mini biscuit with apple butter, cookie.
Friday, Warm roast beef sandwich with cheese and au jus, homemade vegetable soup with crackers, mixed fruit, sandwich roll.
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Nov. 2, 10:30 a.m., Horseshoes, bring your funniest story to make us all laugh.
Tuesday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m., Bingocise; 11 a.m., Regular Bingo.
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 11 a.m., Let’s learn how to make caramel for apples.
Thursday, Nov. 5, 10:30 a.m., Winter driving with PennDOT.
Friday, Nov. 6, 11 a.m., Bingo.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Monday, Nov. 2, 10 –11 a.m., Coffee club; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Decorating for Thanksgiving.
Tuesday, Nov. 3, 10 –11 a.m., Matter of balance exercise; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Basics of sign language.
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 9 –11:30 a.m., Diabetes self-management program; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Making ornaments for the PA State Capitol building.
Thursday, Nov. 5, 10 –11 a.m., Matter of balance exercise; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Making ornaments for the PA State Capitol building.
Friday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. –11 a.m., Dominos; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Making ornaments for the PA State Capitol building.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m., Bingocise; socialization; Bingo.
Tuesday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. Puzzles; exercise; Bingo.
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m., Bingocise; Socialization; Bingo.
Thursday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m., Socialization; Exercise; Bingo.
Friday, Nov. 6, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m., Newsletter; 10:30 a.m. –12:30 p.m., Bookmobile in the parking lot.
Tuesday, Nov. 3, 11 a.m., U.S. Presidents, secretes quiz; 1 p.m., Puzzle/word search.
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 11 a.m., Grocery Bingo; 1 p.m., puzzle.
Thursday, Nov. 5, 11 a.m., Brain game, household activity; 1 p.m., Mural coloring.
Friday, Nov. 6, 11 a.m., Suddenly senior trivia quiz; 1 p.m., Craft, fall painting.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Nov. 2, 10:30 a.m., SAIL exercise class with Connie Harris.
Tuesday, Nov. 3, Closed for election day; library van, noon to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 10:30 a.m., SAIL exercise class with Connie Harris.
Thursday, Nov. 5, 11 a.m., Fall craft.
Friday, Nov. 6, Closed.