Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of March 2.
Senior Menu
Monday, March 2, Mushroom cheeseburger, creamy potato soup with crackers, hamburger roll, fresh fruit.
Tuesday, March 3, Mango BBQ chicken breast, brown rice, coleslaw, wheat bread, warm apple cranberry crisp.
Wednesday, March 4, Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, peas, wheat bread, mixed fruit salad.
Thursday, March 5, Pot roast with gravy, whipped potatoes, sliced carrots, Italian bread, cookie.
Friday, March 6, Baked crab cake sandwich, cheesy twists, baked beans, whole grain sandwich roll, mandarin oranges.
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, March 2, 10:30 a.m., March Madness, Basket ball tournament, women vs men.
Tuesday, March 3, 10:30 a.m., March Madness, Basket ball tournament; 1 –3:30 p.m., Chronic Pain Self Management Workshop, must be pre-registered.
Wednesday, March 4, 11 a.m., Nutrition education, 20 healthy tips for 2020, along with facts or fiction on food.
Thursday, March 5, 10:30 a.m., Let us all bowl for the exercise; 11 a.m., Come in and play with the talking beach ball.
Friday, March 6, 11 a.m., Come into the center and meet new friends playing a game of bingo.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Monday, March 2, 10 –11 a.m., Monday morning coffee club, first Monday of each month; 12:30 p.m., Pick a craft, lets work on a craft for the holiday.
Tuesday, March 3, 9:30 a.m. –noon, Matter of balance exercise; 12:30 p.m., Craft day, join us in making a craft for St. Patrick’s Day.
Wednesday, March 4, 10:30 a.m. –1:30 p.m., Clearfield county mobile library; 12:30 p.m., Craft day, finish working on crafts.
Thursday, March 5, 9:30 a.m. –noon, Matter of balance exercise; 12:30 p.m., Ceramics.
Friday, March 6, 9:30 –11:30 a.m., Pinocle, canasta, and double solitaire; 12:30 p.m., Chair dancing.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, March 2, MidState Literacy Information with Angelica, PM bingo.
Tuesday, March 3, Socialization; PM Bingo.
Wednesday, March 4, Local history with David Wulderk; PM Bingo.
Thursday, March 5, National Nutrition Month, nutrition education, 20 tips for 2020 and facts on new food labels; PM Bingo.
Friday, March 6, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, March 2, 10:30 a.m. –1 p.m., Plastic canvas art, join us and make an Easter cross.
Tuesday, March 3, 9:30 –11:30 a.m., Healthy steps in motion; 12:30 p.m., Bragging day, bring in photos of children/grandchildren/pets.
Wednesday, March 4, 10:30 a.m., Vehicle quiz, how many do you know; 11 a.m., Bingo; 12:30 p.m., Ice cream sundae day.
Thursday, March 5, 9:30 –11:30 a.m., Healthy steps in motion; 12:30 p.m., Crazy hat day, who will be the lucky winner?
Friday, March 6, 10:30 a.m., Choosing healthy meals as we age; 12:30 p.m., Group discussion, meal planning on a budget.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, March 2, 10:30 –11:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise; 11:30 a.m., Quarterly nutritional program, “20 Healthy Tips for 2020 and Facts on the New Food Label”.
Tuesday, March 3, 11 a.m., “Ten Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease” with Julie Fenton.
Wednesday, March 4, 9:30 a.m. –noon, Chronic pain self management class; 11 a.m., Games for those not attending class.
Thursday, March 5, 10:30 –11:30 a.m. Walking class and healthy steps exercise; 11:30 a.m., Blood pressure check. Thursday is Wii Day.
Friday, March 6, Closed.