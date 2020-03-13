Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of March 16.
Senior Menu
Monday, March 16, Country fried chicken, creamy gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, fresh fruit.
Tuesday, March 17, Corned beef and cabbage, parsley redskins, carrots, dinner roll, pistachio fluff.
Wednesday, March 18, Warm roast beef sandwich with cheese and au jus, homemade vegetable soup with crackers, mixed fruit.
Thursday, March 19, Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes with chives, creamy coleslaw, mini biscuit with apple butter, cookie.
Friday, March 20, Breaded fish square, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, sandwich roll, tropical fruit.
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, March 16, 10:30 a.m., Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day playing corn hole and other games.
Tuesday, March 17, 10:30 a.m., Kindred Hospice, St. Patrick’s Day Bingo; 1-3:30 p.m., Chronic Pain Self Management Workshop, must be pre-registered.
Wednesday, March 18, 10:30 a.m., Come on in and see if you know is the price right?
Thursday, March 19, 10:30 a.m., “Benefits from Social Security for End of Life Care”, Kindred Hospice.
Friday, March 20, 11 a.m., Bingo.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Monday, March 16, 10 –11 a.m., Dominos; 12:30 p.m., Brain games.
Tuesday, March 17, 10 –11 a.m., Nutrition education, 20 health tips for 2020; 12:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Day games.
Wednesday, March 18, 10 –11 a.m., Movie trivia, what’s your favorite movie quote; 12:30 p.m., Dominos, third Wednesday of the month tournament.
Thursday, March 19, 9:30 a.m. –noon, Matter of balance exercise; 12:30 p.m., Performance on string instruments with Jodi Emond, and Jo and Steve Palov.
Friday, March 20, 9:30 a.m. –noon, Diabetes self management program; 12:30 p.m., Brain games.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, March 16, Socialization, PM bingo.
Tuesday, March 17, Card games; PM Bingo.
Wednesday, March 18, Clearfield county bookmobile; PM Bingo.
Thursday, March 19, Blood pressure checks with Clearfield Community Nurses; PM Bingo.
Friday, March 20, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, March 16, 10:30 a.m. –1 p.m., Bookmobile.
Tuesday, March 17, 9:30 –11:30 a.m., Healthy steps in motion; 12:30 p.m., Happy Saint Patrick’s Day, tell Irish stories and legends.
Wednesday, March 18, 11 a.m., Bingo; 12:30 p.m., Brain games, product slogans –how many can you recall?
Thursday, March 19, 9:30 –11:30 a.m., Healthy steps in motion; 12:30 p.m., Dear Abby, what response would you give.
Friday, March 20, 10:30 a.m., First day of spring, bring flowers in and make an arrangement; 12:30 p.m., Bring your favorite book to review.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, March 16, 10:30 –11:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise; 11:30 a.m., Bingo.
Tuesday, March 17, 10 a.m. –1:30 p.m., Library van; 11 a.m., Games and brain trivia.
Wednesday, March 18, 9:30 a.m. –noon, Chronic pain self management class; 11:30 a.m., Games for those not attending class.
Thursday, March 19, 10:30 –11:30 a.m. Walking class and healthy steps exercise; 11:30 a.m., Blood pressure check. Thursday is Wii Day.
Friday, March 20, Closed.