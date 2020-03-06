Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of March 9.
Senior Menu
Monday, March 9, Lasagna with meat sauce topped with mozzarella tossed salad with cucumber and dressing, breadstick, warm peaches.
Tuesday, March 10, Hot dog with kraut topping, cheesy potatoes, green beans, hot dog roll, fresh seasonal fruit.
Wednesday, March 11, Chili con carne, broccoli, baked potato with margarine, cornbread square, cookie.
Thursday, March 12, Pulled turkey and stuffing with gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, applesauce.
Friday, March 13, Egg salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, creamy tomato bisque with crackers, fresh fruit.
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, March 9, 10:30 a.m., Let us learn a new word for the day with word games.
Tuesday, March 10, 10:30 a.m., Craft, let’s make a salt garden; 1 –3:30 p.m., Chronic Pain Self Management Workshop, must be pre-registered.
Wednesday, March 11, 10:30 a.m., Area Agency on Aging, 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s.
Thursday, March 12, 10:30 a.m., “The five wishes”, Clearfield Penn Highlands Hospice.
Friday, March 13, 11 a.m., Bingo before Saint Patrick’s Day.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Monday, March 9, 10 –11 a.m., Wheel of fortune; 12:30 p.m., Brain games.
Tuesday, March 10, 9:30 a.m. –noon, Matter of balance exercise; 12:30 p.m., Basics of sign language, second Tuesday on the month we will be working on basic signs.
Wednesday, March 11, 10 –11 a.m., Domino’s; 12:30 p.m., Brain games.
Thursday, March 12, 9:30 a.m. –noon, Matter of balance exercise; 12:30 p.m., Team Bingo.
Friday, March 13, 9:30 a.m. –noon, Diabetes self management program; 12:30 p.m., Chair dancing.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, March 9, Socialization, PM bingo.
Tuesday, March 10, In Our Prime with NovaCare; PM Bingo.
Wednesday, March 11, Mind games; PM Bingo.
Thursday, March 12, Open forum with Jim Glass, local magistrate; PM Bingo.
Friday, March 13, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, March 9, 10:30 a.m. –1 p.m., Across the world, bring in snacks common to a country for group discussion.
Tuesday, March 10, 9:30 –11:30 a.m., Healthy steps in motion; 12:30 p.m., Sing along.
Wednesday, March 11, 11 a.m., Bingo; 12:30 p.m., Toss/talk ball exercise.
Thursday, March 12, 9:30 –11:30 a.m., Healthy steps in motion; 12:30 p.m., Ring toss/horseshoe game.
Friday, March 13, 10:30 –11:30 a.m., PA Senior Medicare Patrol Medicare Abuse and Fraud Protection with Bill Wade; 12:30 p.m., Medicare Fraud Discussion.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, March 9, 10:30 –11:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise; 11:30 a.m., Bingo.
Tuesday, March 10, 9 a.m. –12:30 p.m., Tax aide, call for appointment, 277-4544.
Wednesday, March 11, 9:30 a.m. –noon, Chronic pain self management class; 11 a.m., Games for those not attending class.
Thursday, March 12, 10:30 –11:30 a.m. Walking class and healthy steps exercise; 11:30 a.m., Blood pressure check. Thursday is Wii Day.
Friday, March 13, Closed.