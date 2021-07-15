Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of July 19.
Senior Menu
Monday, July 19, Beef hamburger with pickle, cottage fries, tomato and cucumber salad, rice krispie treat, low fat milk.
Tuesday, July 20, Honey bourbon pork loin, Capri vegetable blend, steamed brown rice, lemon pudding, low fat milk.
Wednesday, July 21, Chicken salad trip plate, cherry tomato, cole slaw, potato roll, cubed cantalope, low fat milk.
Thursday, July 22, Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, diced carrots, chocolate pudding, low fat milk.
Friday, July 23, Spaghetti and meat balls, garlic green beans, garlic roll with margarine, diced pears, low fat milk.
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, July 19, 11 a.m., Do you know and will you be able to guess when items were made?
Tuesday, July 20, 10 a.m., National lollipop day, pick a lollipop to win a prize; Fortune cookie day.
Wednesday, July 21, 10:30 a.m., Let’s play a different version of TWISTER.
Thursday, July 22, 11 a.m., Bingo.
Friday, July 23, 11 a.m., Bingo.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television. Lunch is served from noon to 12:30 p.m. daily.
Monday, July 19, 9:30 –11:30 a.m., Easy crockpot recipes; 12:30 –1 p.m., Walking club.
Tuesday, July 20, 10 a.m. –11 a.m., Matter of Balance exercise; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Bingo.
Wednesday, July 21, 9:30-11 a.m., Dominos; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Corn hole.
Thursday, July 22, 9:30-11 a.m., Dominos; 10-11 a.m., Matter of Balance exercise.
Friday, July 23, Summer picture day, Let’s take your picture; 12:30-1 p.m., Walking club.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
No activities submitted.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, July 19, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., Balloon art.
Tuesday, July 20, 10:30 a.m., Hidden pictures dog school; 1 p.m., Wall mural art.
Wednesday, July 21, 11 a.m., Bingo for prizes; 1 p.m., Word search, herbs and spices.
Thursday, July 22, 10:30 a.m. Education –Walking tips for seniors; 1 p.m., Jigsaw puzzle.
Friday, July 23, 10:30 a.m., Sudden senior geezer quiz; 1 p.m., Jigsaw puzzle.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, July 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise.
Tuesday, July 20, 11 a.m. Summer craft.
Wednesday, July 21, 11 a.m., Bingo and games.
Thursday, July 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise; 11:30 a.m., Blood pressure check.
Friday, July 23, Closed.