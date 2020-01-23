Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Jan. 27.
Senior Menu
Monday, Jan. 27, Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes with chives, braised red cabbage, mini biscuit with apple butter, cookie.
Tuesday, Jan. 28, Country fried chicken with creamy gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, fresh fruit.
Wednesday, Jan. 29, Warm roast beef sandwich with cheese and au jus, homemade vegetable soup with crackers, sandwich roll, mixed fruit.
Thursday, Jan. 30 Chicken alfredo over bowties, tossed salad with tomato and dressing, Italian bread, pineapple tidbits..
Friday, Jan. 31, Sloppy Joe, ranch seasoned potatoes, green beans, whole grain sandwich roll, mandarin oranges.
Activity Schedule
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Jan. 27, 9:15 –10:15 a.m., SAIL /exercising program; 11 a.m., How good is your memory?
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 10:30 a.m., Looking forward to spring by making a spring craft; 1 –3:30 p.m., Diabetes self-management class, preregistration required.
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 9:15 –10:15 a.m., SAIL /exercising program; Do you have a birthday in January? Celebrate with cake and ice cream.
Thursday, Jan. 30, 11 a.m., Come along and join our soup and bowling party for the Super Bowl.
Friday, Jan. 31, 9:15 –10:15 a.m., SAIL /exercising program; 11 a.m. End of the month bingo.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Monday, Jan. 27, 10 –11:30 a.m. Monopoly, Yahtzee, and Scrabble; 12:30 p.m., Join us in a bird quiz.
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 10 –11 a.m, Healthy steps in motion exercise program; 12:30 p.m. January birthday celebration.
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 10 –11:30 a.m. Do you play dominoes? Let’s have a tournament; 12:30 p.m. Chair dancing.
Thursday, Jan. 30, 10 –11 a.m, Healthy steps in motion exercise program; 12:30 p.m., ID theft with Michelle Nutter from the Attorney General office.
Friday, Jan. 31, 10 –11:30 a.m., Join us in a game of Pinochle; 12:30 p.m., You can be Dear Abby for a day, how would you answer some of the letters.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Jan. 27, Socialization; PM Bingo.
Tuesday, Jan. 28, Card games/puzzles; PM Bingo.
Wednesday, Jan. 29, Birthday party; PM Bingo.
Thursday, Jan. 30, In our prime with Nova Care; PM Bingo.
Friday, Jan. 31, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Jan. 27, 11 a.m., Remembering the 1940’s, what happened, events, how much things cost, bring in any memorabilia.
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 10:30 a.m., Chair dancing, easy and fun exercise sitting down; 12:30 p.m. Golf tournament, winner announced.
Wednesday, Jan. 29, Bingo with small prizes; 12:30 p.m., Toss and talk ball game.
Thursday, Jan. 30, 10:30 a.m., Work on 1000 piece puzzle, plastic art craft; 12:30 p.m., Celebrating January birthdays.
Friday, Jan. 31, 10 a.m. Four week beginners quilt classes, last quilting class, share experiences; 12:30 p.m., Ring toss game.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Jan. 27, 10:30 –11:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise; 11:30 a.m. –noon, Bingo.
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m. “National Soup Month”, come enjoy a bowl of soup.
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 9:30 a.m. –noon, Chronic Disease Self-Management Class; 11 a.m. games.
Thursday, Jan. 30, 10:30 –11:30 a.m. Walking class and healthy steps exercise; 11:30 a.m. –noon, Blood pressure check.
Friday, Jan. 31, Closed.