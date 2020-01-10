Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Jan. 13.
Senior Menu
Monday, Jan. 13, Mushroom cheeseburger, creamy potato soup with crackers, hamburger roll, fresh fruit.
Tuesday, Jan. 14, Mango BBQ chicken breast, brown rice, coleslaw, wheat bread, warm apple cranberry crisp.
Wednesday, Jan. 15, Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, peas, wheat bread, mixed fruit.
Thursday, Jan. 16, Baked porcupine ball with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, cinnamon raisin bread pudding..
Friday, Jan. 17, Pot roast with gravy, whipped potatoes, sliced carrots, Italian bread, cookie.
Activity Schedule
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Jan. 13, 9:15 –10:15 a.m., SAIL /exercising program; 11 a.m., Talking about how to beat winter blues.
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 10:30 a.m., Bingo sponsored by Kindred Care; 1 –3:30 p.m., Diabetes self-management class, preregistration required.
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 9:15 –10:15 a.m., SAIL /exercising program; 10:30 a.m. Horseshoe tournament, round two.
Thursday, Dec. 16, 11 a.m., Nutritional education program, choosing healthy meals as we get older.
Friday, Dec. 17, 9:15 –10:15 a.m., SAIL /exercising program; 11 a.m. Bingo.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Monday, Jan. 13, Stone soup, bring a vegetable to add to our soup; 12:30 p.m., Can you recognize these old-time slogans, let’s see how many you can remember.
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 10 –11 a.m, Healthy steps in motion exercise program; 11 a.m. –noon, Specialty craft, Turn an old wine bottle into a work of art with Pam Peacock.
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 10 –11:30 a.m. Do you play dominoes? Come join us in playing; 12:30 p.m. Chair dancing.
Thursday, Jan. 16, 10 –11 a.m, Healthy steps in motion exercise program; 12:30 p.m., Bragging time, bring a picture of something or somewhere and tell us about it.
Friday, Jan. 17, 10 –11:30 a.m., Do you play Pinochle? Join us in a game; 12:30 p.m., Cupcake decorating with Diane Rainey.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Jan. 13, Socialization; PM Bingo.
Tuesday, Jan. 14, In our prime with Nova Care; PM Bingo.
Wednesday, Jan. 15, Clearfield County mobile book unit; PM Bingo.
Thursday, Jan. 16, Blood pressure checks with Clearfield Community Nurses; PM Bingo.
Friday, Jan. 17, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Jan. 13, 10:30 a.m. –1 p.m., Bookmobile.
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 10:30 a.m., Plastic art canvas craft, making Valentine hearts; 12:30 p.m. Golf tournament, week two
Wednesday, Jan. 15, Bingo with center friends; 12:30 p.m., Brain games, winter word search one.
Thursday, Jan. 16, 11 a.m., Homemade soup day, bring in your favorite soup for tasting and share the recipe; 12:30 p.m., Work on plastic art craft.
Friday, Jan. 17, 10 a.m. Four week beginners quilt classes, week two, making quilt squares; 11 a.m., “Changes that help maintain health” with Renee Johnsonbaugh.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Jan. 13, 10:30 –11:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise; 11:30 a.m. –noon, Bingo.
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m. –1:30 p.m., Library van; 10:30 a.m. Knitting class, bring yarn and needles; 11 a.m., Kim Neff, Arista Care at Hillsdale Park.
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 9:30 a.m. –noon, Chronic disease self-management class; 11 a.m. games.
Thursday, Jan. 16, 10:30 –11:30 a.m. Walking class and healthy steps exercise; 11:30 a.m. –noon, Blood pressure check.
Friday, Jan. 17, Closed.