Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Feb. 3.
Senior Menu
Monday, Feb. 3, Roast beef with gravy, whipped potatoes, coleslaw, whole grain biscuit, warm cinnamon applesauce.
Tuesday, Feb. 4, Creamy chicken divan over white rice, tossed salad with tomato and dressing, breadstick, warm peaches.
Wednesday, Feb. 5, Bratwurst, scalloped potatoes, peas, hot dog roll, mustard packet, pears.
Thursday, Feb. 6, Grilled chicken salad, fajita chicken, red onion, tomato and mozzarella cheese, mixed greens with dressing, wedding soup with crackers, dinner roll, mandarin oranges.
Friday, Feb. 7, Baked ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, warm beets, white bread, fresh fruit.
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television.
Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes.
Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Feb. 3, 10:30 a.m., Celebrating ground hog day by naming famous critters; Celebrating super bowl winner.
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 11 a.m., Spud day, how and what all can be made with potatoes; bring along your favorite toppings for baked potatoes.
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 10 a.m., Laws of driving with Trooper Morris, Pennsylvania State Police; 1:30 –2:30 p.m., Healthy steps in motion, Greystone Court Villa.
Thursday, Feb. 6, 10:30 a.m., Come on in and play Sweet Valentine Bingo!
Friday, Feb. 7, 11 a.m., Come one, come all! Play bingo for small prizes.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Monday, Feb. 3, 10 –11 a.m., Monday morning coffee club, join us the first Monday of the month for coffee and socializing; 12:30 p.m., Large word search.
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 10 –11 a.m, Healthy steps in motion exercise program for 55+; 12:30 p.m. Running with a small business with JoAnn Kovel, owner of Josie’s.
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 9:30 –11:30 a.m. Valentine craft, join us in making a craft for your sweetheart; 12:30 p.m. Dominos.
Thursday, Feb. 6, 10 –11 a.m, Healthy steps in motion exercise program; 12:30 p.m., Bar Bingo (what is it? come and find out!).
Friday, Feb. 7, 10 –11:30 a.m., Pinochle, canasta, and double solitaire; 12:30 p.m., Ceramic painting, come and paint one of our new ceramics.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Feb. 3, Socialization; PM Bingo.
Tuesday, Feb. 4, Mind games; PM Bingo.
Wednesday, Feb. 5, Clearfield Mobile Book Unit; PM Bingo.
Thursday, Feb. 6, Card games and bingo; PM Bingo.
Friday, Feb. 7, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Feb. 3, 10:30 a.m. –1 p.m., Bookmobile.
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 9:30 –11:30 a.m., Matter of balance; 12:30 p.m. Jigsaw puzzle.
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 11 a.m., Bingo; 12:30 p.m., Toss/talk ball, share childhood memories.
Thursday, Feb. 6, 9:30 –11:30 a.m., Matter of Balance; 12:30 p.m. Games of Choice
Friday, Feb. 7, 10:30 a.m., History comes alive! Dress up as a history character and tell their story.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Feb. 3 10:30 –11:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise; 11:30 a.m., Bingo.
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 10:30 a.m. –1:30 p.m., Library truck; 10:30 a.m. Knitting class, learn to knit with Rachel Bailey.
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 9:30 a.m. –noon, Chronic disease self-management class; Games –for those not taking class.
Thursday, Feb. 6, 10:30 –11:30 a.m. Walking class and healthy steps exercise; 11:30 a.m., Blood pressure check.
Friday, Feb. 7, Closed.