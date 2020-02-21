Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Feb. 24.
Senior Menu
Monday, Feb. 24, Chicken taco with sour cream and lettuce, seasoned corn and black beans, seasoned rice, soft tortilla shell, fresh fruit.
Tuesday, Feb. 25, Baked porcupine ball with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, cinnamon raisin bread.
Wednesday, Feb. 26, Ash Wednesday, Breaded fish sandwich with lettuce and tartar sauce, creamy vegetable chowder with crackers, whole grain sandwich roll, mixed fruit.
Thursday, Feb. 27, Lemon pepper chicken with gravy, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread, fresh fruit.
Friday, Feb. 28, Cheese tortellini and alfredo sauce, broccoli, garlic breadstick, mandarin oranges.
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA.
Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Feb. 24, 10:30 a.m., Bring old photos of Clearfield and lets reminisce about Clearfield and the county; celebrate February birthdays.
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m., Come in and join along with a February Tea.
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 10 a.m., Bean bag toss game; 11:15 a.m., Nutrition education.
Thursday, Feb. 27, 11 a.m., It’s cold outside, let’s warm up with a chili bowl.
Friday, Feb. 28, 10 a.m., Celebrating one more day of February with a leap year playing bingo.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Monday, Feb. 24, 10 –11 a.m., Healthy snacks; 12:30 p.m., Do you remember? What do you remember from your growing up?
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 10 –11 a.m, Healthy steps in motion exercise program for 55+; 12:30 p.m., Birthday celebration.
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 10 –11 a.m., Domino tournament; 12:30 p.m., Coalition of people against cancer monthly meeting.
Thursday, Feb 27, 10 –11 a.m, Healthy steps in motion exercise program for 55+; 12:30 p.m., Dominos challenge.
Friday, Feb. 28, 10 –11:30 a.m., Have you joined our card games –pinochle, canasta, double solitaire; 12:30 p.m., Team bingo, let’s team up for a fun full Bingo.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Feb. 24, Socialization; PM Bingo.
Tuesday, Feb. 25, Mind games; PM Bingo.
Wednesday, Feb. 26, Clearfield mobile book unit; PM Bingo.
Thursday, Feb. 27, In Our Prime with Nova Care; PM Bingo.
Friday, Feb. 28, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Feb. 24, 10:30 a.m. –1 p.m., Bookmobile.
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 9:30 –11:30 a.m., Matter of Balance; 12:30 p.m., Games of choice.
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m. Bingo; 12:30 p.m., Word smilies, how many can you guess.
Thursday, Feb. 27, 9:30 –11:30 a.m., Matter of Balance; 12:30 p.m., Word search.
Friday, Feb. 28, 10:30 a.m., Nutritional Bingo with vegetables; 12:30 p.m., Jigsaw puzzle.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Feb. 24, 10:30 –11:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise; 11:30 a.m., Bingo.
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m. –1:30 p.m., Library truck.
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m. “Maple sugar”, learn how to make maple sugar with Cory Huber from Parker Dam.
Thursday, Feb. 27, 10:30 –11:30 a.m. Walking class and healthy steps exercise; 11:30 a.m., Blood pressure check
Friday, Feb. 28, Closed.