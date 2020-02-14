Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Feb. 17. All centers are closed Monday for the Presidents’ day holiday.
Senior Menu
Tuesday, Feb. 18, BBQ pulled pork, seasoned potatoes, lima beans, white bread, sliced apples.
Wednesday, Feb. 19, Baked ziti with meatballs, marinara sauce and cheese, tossed salad with cucumber and dressing, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit salad.
Thursday, Feb. 20, Salisbury steak with onion gravy, cabbage, and noodles, diced carrots, wheat bread, pineapple delight.
Friday, Feb. 21, Seafood mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit.
Activity Schedule
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m., Making homemade chocolate and vanilla ice cream.
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 10:30 a.m., Talking about dementia with Colonial Courtyard; 1:30 –2:30 p.m., Healthy steps in motion, Greystone Court Villa.
Thursday, Feb. 20, 10:30 a.m., Let’s make a craft for St. Patrick’s Day.
Friday, Feb. 21, 11 a.m., Close out the week with playing Bingo.
———
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 10 –11 a.m, Healthy steps in motion exercise program for 55+; 12:30 p.m., Scrabble.
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 10 –11 a.m., Price is right, can you tell the price of common staple items; 12:30 p.m., Dulcimer players.
Thursday, Feb 20, 10 –11 a.m, Healthy steps in motion exercise program for 55+; 12:30 p.m., Let’s do some chair dancing.
Friday, Feb. 21, 10 –11:30 a.m., Have you joined our card games –pinochle, canasta, double solitaire; 12:30 p.m., Movie and popcorn, join us in a relaxing afternoon.
———
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Tuesday, Feb. 18, Socialization; PM Bingo.
Wednesday, Feb. 19, Nutrition education information about beverages; PM Bingo.
Thursday, Feb. 20, Blood pressure checks; PM Bingo.
Friday, Feb. 21, Closed.
———
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 9:30 –11:30 a.m., Matter of Balance; 12:30 p.m., Games of choice.
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m. Bingo; 12:30 p.m., Song title game, fill in the blanks.
Thursday, Feb. 20, 9:30 –11:30 a.m., Matter of Balance; 12:30 p.m., Jigsaw puzzle.
Friday, Feb. 21, 10:30 a.m., What’s your movie IQ, identify the movie from its famous song; 12:30 p.m., Puzzles/games.
———
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 10:30 a.m. –11:30 a.m., Walking class and healthy steps exercise; 11:30 a.m., “Warning signs of heart disease” with Sally.
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 9:30 a.m. –noon, Chronic disease self-management class; Games –for those not taking class.
Thursday, Feb. 20, 10:30 –11:30 a.m., Walking class and healthy steps exercise; 12:30 a.m., Blood pressure check.
Friday, Feb. 21, Closed.