Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Dec. 2.
Senior Menu
Monday, Dec. 2, Lasagna with meat sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, seasoned broccoli, breadstick, warm peaches.
Tuesday, Dec. 3, Warm ham and cheese sandwich, creamy tomato bisque with crackers, sandwich roll, fresh fruit.
Wednesday, Dec. 4, Baked meatloaf with gravy, whipped potatoes with gravy, corn, whole grain bread, applesauce.
Thursday, Dec. 5, Chili con carne, tossed salad with tomato and dressing, baked potato with margarine, mini biscuit, cookie.
Friday, Dec. 6, Hot dog with kraut topping, cheesy potatoes, green beans, hot dog roll, fresh seasonal fruit.
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m., Decorate the center for Christmas.
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. Help to bake and decorate individual Christmas cakes.
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. Americahealth, come on in and learn to make and eat healthy snacks.
Thursday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m., DuBois nursing home program on winter safety.
Friday, Dec. 6, 11 a.m., Come along and play bingo with small prizes.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Monday, Dec. 2, 9:30 –11 a.m., Christmas craft day; 12:30 p.m., Decorate for Christmas.
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 10 –11 a.m, Healthy steps in motion exercise program; 12:30 p.m., Make Christmas cards for meals on wheels customers.
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 10 –11 a.m. Dominoes; 12:30 p.m. Senior scams with Michelle I. Nutter from the Attorney General’s office.
Thursday, Dec. 5, 10 –11 a.m., Healthy steps in motion exercise program; 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m., How to thaw a turkey; 12:30 –1 p.m., Bingo.
Friday, Dec. 6, 10 –11:30 a.m , What’s your favorite card game –come enjoy a game; 12:30 p.m., Come help us make Christmas Cards for our Vets.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Dec. 2, Socialization; PM Bingo.
Tuesday, Dec. 3, Tommy Sankey; PM Bingo.
Wednesday, Dec. 4, Mind games; PM Bingo.
Thursday, Dec. 5, Nutrition education, shopping for food that’s good for you; PM Bingo.
Friday, Dec. 6, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Dec. 2, 11 a.m., Guessing game.
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m. Exercise with Toss and talk ball.
Wednesday, Dec. 4, Bingo for prizes; 11 a.m. Wii.
Thursday, Dec. 5, 10:30 –11:30 a.m., Piano sing along Christmas Carols with Cathy Larson.
Friday, Dec. 6, 10:30 a.m., Ladies’ Tea with Scones, Men’s Football Game with lil Smokies and Root Beer Floats.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Dec. 2, 10:30 –11:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise; 11:30 a.m. Bingo.
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m. –1:30 p.m., Library truck ; 11 a.m. Christmas Cards with Deb Robinson.
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 10:30 a.m., “Identity Theft” with Michelle Nutter, PA Attorney General’s Office.
Thursday, Dec. 5, 10:30 –11:30 a.m. Walking class and healthy steps exercise and wii; 11:30 a.m., Blood pressure check.
Friday, Dec. 6, Closed.