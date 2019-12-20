Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Dec. 23. All centers are closed Dec. 25 and 26 for the Christmas holiday.
Senior Menu
Monday, Dec. 23, BBQ pulled pork, seasoned potatoes, lima beans, white bread, sliced apples.
Tuesday, Dec. 24, Salisbury steak with onion gravy, cabbage and noodles, diced carrots, wheat bread, pineapple delight.
Friday, Dec. 27, Chicken caesar club with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and mayo, creamy broccoli soup with crackers, sandwich roll, blushed pears.
Activity Schedule
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Dec. 23, 10 a.m. Reminiscing about Christmas pasts, 10:30 a.m., Penn Highlands Clearfield health care.
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 10:30 a.m. Christmas brain games; 11 a.m. Christmas Bingo.
Friday, Dec. 27, 11 a.m. Come in and relax after the Christmas Holiday with an exciting game of Bingo.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Monday, Dec. 23, 10 –11:30 a.m. Christmas movie; 12 p.m., What is your favorite holiday tradition.
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 10 –11 a.m, Healthy steps in motion exercise program.
Friday, Dec. 27, 9:30 –11:30 a.m., Wii open bowling; 12:30 p.m. Christmas carols.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Dec. 23, Socialization; PM Bingo.
Tuesday, Dec. 24, Closed.
Friday, Dec. 27, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Dec. 23, 11 a.m. Christmas carol sing-along.
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 11 a.m. Bingo.
Friday, Dec. 27, 11 a.m. Food fun word game.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Dec. 23, 10:30 –11:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise; 11:30 a.m. Bingo.
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 11 a.m. Pizza party; “Holiday traditions”, remembering holiday transitions.
Friday, Dec. 27, Closed