Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Aug. 3.
The Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, is open but not currently hosting programs.
Senior Menu
Monday, Roasted pork with mushroom sauce, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread, and pineapple delight.
Tuesday, Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, wax beans, wheat bread, cookie.
Wednesday, Tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, lentil soup with crackers, sandwich roll, fresh orange.
Thursday, Baked breaded chicken cutlet, scalloped potatoes, tomato and cucumber salad, white bread, fruited gelatin.
Friday, Sweet sausage minestrone (peppers, onions, zucchini, tomatoes) over bowties, tossed salad with cucumbers and dressing, whole grain dinner roll, fresh watermelon.
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m., Remembering your best friend in school and your favorite memories.
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 11 a.m., Craft, make a small zoo photo frame.
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 10:30 a.m., craft, make a ZEN jar, bring a jar with a secure lid.
Thursday, Aug. 6, 11 a.m., Bingo with small prizes, call for a Bingo reservation.
Friday, Aug. 7, 11 a.m., Bingo, call for a Bingo reservation.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Monday, Aug. 3, 10 –11 a.m., Coffee club; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Bingo.
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 10 –11 a.m., Matter of balance exercise; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Wheel of Fortune.
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 10 –11 a.m., Craft day; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Trivia challenge –how much do you know about your town?
Thursday, Aug. 6, 10 –11 a.m., Matter of balance exercise; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Jewelry Bingo.
Friday, Aug. 7, 10 –11 a.m., Craft day; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Wheel of Fortune.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m., Tips for medication safety; 1 p.m., Puzzles/word game.
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 11 a.m., Current events discussion; 1 p.m., Dominoes/puzzles.
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 11 a.m., Bingo; 1 p.m., Word games.
Thursday, Aug. 6, 11 a.m., Craft, My story wall hanging, share your history.
Friday, Aug. 7, Days gone by –1980s, bring in items related to the 80s; 1 p.m., Puzzle.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Aug. 3, 10:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise.
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 11 a.m., “How to Beat the Heat” with Libby Hartsock, Geisinger.
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 11 a.m., Games.
Thursday, Aug. 6, 10:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise.
Friday, Closed.