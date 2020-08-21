Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Aug. 24.
The Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, is open but not currently hosting programs.
Senior Menu
Monday, Breaded fish square, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, white bread, fresh fruit.
Tuesday, Pepper steak with gravy, rice pilaf, oriental blend, wheat bread, pears.
Wednesday, Warm Monte Cristo sandwich, vegetable soup with crackers, french toast round with syrup, tropical fruit.
Thursday, Chicken and dumplings, pepper slaw, whole grain biscuit, warm cinnamon apples.
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Aug. 24, 11 a.m., Let us look at the history for the month of August.
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 11 a.m., Brain games, do you know the capitals of the states?
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m., Will you be able to find all the “P’s” in the wedding party?
Thursday, Aug. 27, 10:30 a.m., Geisinger health tips, hydration tips; 1 p.m, Bingo, call to make Bingo reservation.
Friday, Aug. 28, 11 a.m., It is the day to win at Bingo, call for a Bingo reservation.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Monday, Aug. 24, 10 –11 a.m. Dominoes; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Corn hole tournament week.
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 10 –11 a.m., Matter of balance exercise; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Corn hole tournament week.
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10 –11 a.m., Dominoes; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Wheel of Fortune.
Thursday, Aug. 27, 10 –11 a.m., Alzheimer’s program by Julie Fenton; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Bingo.
Friday, Aug. 28, 10 –11 a.m., Dominoes; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Corn hole tournament week.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Aug. 24, 9:30 a.m., Presentation, 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease with Julie Fenton.
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 11 a.m., Brain games –what do they have in common.
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m., Bingo; 1 p.m., Current events discussion.
Thursday, Aug. 27, 11 a.m., Big crossword puzzle, work together to solve clues.
Friday, Aug. 28, 11 a.m., Name that tune, songs from the past; 1 p.m., Honoring August birthdays.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Aug. 24, 10:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise.
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 11 a.m., “Lyme Disease: What You Need to Know” with Sally.
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m., Pizza Party.
Thursday, Aug. 27, 10:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise.
Friday, Aug. 28, Closed.