Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Aug. 2.
Senior Menu
Monday, Aug. 2, Roasted turkey with gravy, lemon thyme potatoes, green beans, banana pudding, low fat milk.
Tuesday, Aug. 3, Stuffed cabbage in tomato sauce, garden salad with Italian buttered peas, white bread, apple, low fat milk.
Wednesday, Aug. 4, Ziti with Italian sausage, roasted peppers, sauteed spinach, garlic toast, chocolate chip cookies, low fat milk.
Thursday, Aug. 5, Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli spears, white bread with margarine, low fat milk.
Friday, Aug. 6, BBQ chicken, baked beans, corn on the cob, whole wheat dinner roll, rice pudding, low fat milk.
Activities
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Aug. 2, 11 a.m., Come along and enjoy an ice cream sandwich on National Ice Cream Sandwich Day.
Tuesday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m., National watermelon day, enjoy a tasty treat of watermelon.
Wednesday, Aug. 4, 11 a.m., Fair week, let’s reminisce about the Clearfield County Fair and Clearfield.
Thursday, Aug. 5, 11 a.m., Bingo.
Friday, Aug. 6, 11 a.m., Bingo.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television. Lunch is served from noon to 12:30 p.m. daily.
Monday, Aug. 2, 9:30 –11 a.m., Coffee club, come enjoy a cup of coffee; 12:30 –1 p.m., National ice cream sandwich day.
Tuesday, Aug. 3, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Come join us in air conditioning for Matter of Balance Exercise; 12:30 –1:15 p.m., Pick or Poke Bingo, see what surprise you get.
Wednesday, Aug. 4, 9:30-11 a.m., Dominos; Fresh from the garden! What produce is coming from friends’ and families’ gardens?
Thursday, Aug. 5, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Matter of Balance exercise; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Bar Bingo, this will be interesting.
Friday, Aug. 6, 9:30-11 a.m., Dominos; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Paint a picture.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Aug. 2, 11:00 a.m., Socialization; PM Bingo.
Tuesday, Aug. 3, 11:00 a.m., Puzzles/games; PM Bingo.
Wednesday, Aug. 4, 11:00 a.m., Corn hole game; PM Bingo.
Thursday, Aug. 5, 11:00 a.m., Crafts; PM Bingo.
Friday, Aug. 6, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Aug. 2, 10:30 a.m., It’s all in the family match game; 1 p.m., Word search, ice cream flavors, National Ice Cream Sandwich Day.
Tuesday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m., Craft wood painting.
Wednesday, Aug. 4, 11 a.m., Grocery Bingo; 1 p.m., Word search.
Thursday, Aug. 5, 10:30 a.m., Hidden pictures, barn mystery; 1 p.m., Jigsaw puzzle.
Friday, Aug. 6, 10:30 a.m., Four-week corn toss tournament; 1 p.m., Cross word, national parks.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Aug. 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise.
Tuesday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m., Ice Cream Float day, come socialize and cool off.
Wednesday, Aug. 4, 11 a.m., “A Penny for a Bee” with Sally, a fun program.
Thursday, Aug. 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise; 11:30 a.m., Blood pressure check.
Friday, Aug. 6, Closed.