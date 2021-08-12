Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Aug. 16.
Senior Menu
Monday, Aug. 16, Honey mustard chicken breast, buttered peas, California blend vegetables, dinner roll with margarine, diced pears, low fat milk.
Tuesday, Aug. 17, Sloppy Joe, hot bacon potato salad, diced carrots, hamburger bun, diced peaches, low fat milk.
Wednesday, Aug. 18, New England style baked cod, herbed rice pilaf, capri vegetable blend, wheat bread with margarine, apple slices, low fat milk.
Thursday, Aug. 19, Braised beef pot roasted, roasted red potatoes, green beans, dinner roll with margarine, chocolate chip cookie, low fat milk.
Friday, Aug. 20, Manicotti with turkey, tomato sauce, chopped spinach, buttered broccoli, garlic roll with margarine, pineapple chunks, low fat milk.
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Aug. 16, 11 a.m., Balloon badmitton.
Tuesday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m., Let’s relive the 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s with trivia, how much will you remember?
Wednesday, Aug. 18, 11 a.m., Blind drawing, how creative can you be with your eyes closed?
Thursday, Aug. 19, 11 a.m., Bingo.
Friday, Aug. 20, 11 a.m., Bingo.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television. Lunch is served from noon to 12:30 p.m. daily.
Monday, Aug. 16, 9:30-10:30 a.m., National tell a joke day, win a prize for the funniest joke; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Name that flower, what’s growing in the garden?
Tuesday, Aug. 17, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Come join us in air conditioning for Matter of Balance Exercise; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Double solitaire, team up and play solitaire.
Wednesday, Aug. 18, 9:30-11 a.m., Dominos; 12:30-1:30 p.m., Bingo.
Thursday, Aug. 19, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Matter of Balance exercise; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Word search, how good are you?
Friday, Aug. 20, 12:30-1:15 p.m., Spring Road Band, local people playing for you; National Lemonade Day, come enjoy a fresh glass of lemonade.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Aug. 16, 11:00 a.m., Socialization; PM Bingo.
Tuesday, Aug. 17, 11:00 a.m., Puzzles/games; PM Bingo.
Wednesday, Aug. 18, 11:00 a.m., Corn hole game; PM Bingo.
Thursday, Aug. 19, 11:00 a.m., Crafts; PM Bingo.
Friday, Aug. 20, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Aug. 16, 10:30 a.m., Game day –buzz word, connect saying to the correct word; 1 p.m., Jigsaw puzzle.
Tuesday, Aug. 17, 10:30 a.m., Brain game, spot the difference; 1 p.m., Word search, life’s a circus.
Wednesday, Aug. 18, 11 a.m., Bingo; 1 p.m., Word search.
Thursday, Aug. 19, 10:30 a.m., Ceramic painting; 1 p.m., Brain game, bar exam, name the candy bar.
Friday, Aug. 20, 10:30 a.m., Corn toss tournament; 1 p.m., Mural art.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Aug. 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise.
Tuesday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m., “Lyme disease” with Sally, watch out for ticks.
Wednesday, Aug. 18, 11 a.m., “Appreciation Banquet”, entertainment auction with Kim Neff, embassy of Hillsdale Park.
Thursday, Aug. 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise; 11:30 a.m., Blood pressure check.
Friday, Aug. 20, Closed.