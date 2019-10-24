Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Oct. 28.
Senior Menu
Monday, Oct. 28, Creamy chicken divan over white rice, tossed salad with tomato and dressing, breadstick, warm peaches.
Tuesday, Oct. 29, Cottage pie (stewed beef and vegetables in gravy topped with buttery mashed potatoes), coleslaw, whole grain biscuit, warm cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday, Oct. 30, Greek chicken salad –diced chicken, black olives, red onion, tomato and mozzarella cheese, mixed greens with dressing, wedding soup with crackers, dinner roll, mandarin oranges.
Thursday, Oct. 31, Bratwurst, scalloped potatoes, peas, hot dog roll, mustard packet, pears.
Friday, Nov. 1, Baked ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, warm beets, white bread, and fresh fruit.
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Oct. 28, 9:15 –10:15 a.m., HSIM –Exercise program; 10:30 a.m. Christmas cards for shut-ins.
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 10:30 a.m. Christmas craft, half of a wreath, $3 donation.
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 9:15 –10:15 a.m., HSIM –Exercise program; Finish the Christmas craft.
Thursday, Oct. 31, 10:30 a.m. Halloween bingo; Halloween party, costume not required.
Friday, Nov. 1, 11 a.m. Come and play with an exciting game of bingo, wear your favorite team tees or jersey.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Monday, Oct. 28, 10:30 –11:30 a.m., Macrame demonstration with Pasty Adams.
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 10 –11 a.m, Exercise; Blood pressure checks; Birthday celebration.
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. –12 p.m., Clearfield County Library Mobile Unit; 11 a.m. –12 p.m., Dominoes; 12:30 p.m. CPAC.
Thursday, Oct. 31, 10 –11 a.m. Exercise; 11:30 a.m. –12:30 p.m, Halloween party, best costume wins a prize.
Friday, Nov. 1, What’s your favorite card game?; 10 –11:30 a.m., Pinochle.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Oct. 28, Birthday party.
Tuesday, Oct. 29, Socialization; PM Bingo.
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. –1 p.m., Medicare open enrollment with Alice Pollock; PM Bingo.
Thursday, Oct. 31, Halloween party; PM Bingo.
Friday, Nov. 1, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Oct. 28, 11 a.m. Group discussion “Are You Safe?”, crime prevention.
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 9:30 a.m. –12 pm., DSMP.
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m. Bingo for prizes.
Thursday, Oct. 31, 10:30 a.m. Halloween/birthday party, wear costume.
Friday, Nov. 1, Setting up gift table, bring item for VA Christmas basket.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Oct. 28, 10:30 –11:30 a.m. Walking class and healthy steps exercise; 11:30 a.m. Bingo.
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m. “Poison Prevention” with Renee Johnsonbaugh, Ameri Health Caritas.
Wednesday, Oct. 30, “Senior Gambling” with Kristen Nesbit, Clearfield/Jefferson County Drug and Alcohol Commission.
Thursday, Oct. 31, 10:30 –11:30 a.m. Walking class and healthy steps exercise and wii; Halloween party.
Friday, Nov. 1, Closed.