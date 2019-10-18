Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Oct. 21.
Senior Menu
Monday, Oct. 21, Country fried chicken, creamy gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, fresh fruit.
Tuesday, Oct. 22, Sloppy joe, ranch seasoned potatoes, green beans, whole grain sandwich roll, mandarin oranges.
Wednesday, Oct. 23, Pumpkin Alfredo chicken over bowties, tossed salad with tomato and dressing, Italian bread, pineapple tidbits.
Thursday, Oct. 24, Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes with chives, braised red cabbage, mini biscuit with apple butter, cookie.
Friday, Oct. 25, Warm roast beef sandwich with cheese and au jus, homemade vegetable soup with crackers, sandwich roll, mixed fruit.
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television.
Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA.
Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Oct. 21, 9:15 –10:15 a.m., HSIM –Exercise program; 10:30 a.m. Christmas cards for shut-ins.
Tuesday, Oct. 22, Octoberfest, Celebrate October with Sauerkraut and Kielbasa, $1.00 per sandwich.
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 9:15 –10:15 a.m., HSIM –Exercise program; 11 a.m., Fall safety presentation with DuBois Nursing Home.
Thursday, Oct. 24, 10:30 a.m. Exercising, chair yoga; 11 a.m. Bowling with panty hose.
Friday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m., Bingo; Getting ready for Halloween.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Monday, Oct. 21, Fire prevention week –Have you checked your smoke detector?
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 10 –11 a.m, Exercise; 11 a.m. –12 p.m. Mesh Wreath demonstration with Gail Hammerly and Linda Fulmer.
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m. –1:30 p.m. APPRISE Medicare open enrollment
Thursday, Oct. 24, 10 –11 a.m. Exercise; 9:30 –11:30 a.m. Paint pumpkins.
Friday, Oct. 25, Ice cream sundae, bring your favorite topping,
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Oct. 21, Open forum with Jim Glass; PM Bingo.
Tuesday, Oct. 22, In our prime with Nova Care; PM Bingo.
Wednesday, Oct. 23, Mind games; PM Bingo.
Thursday, Oct. 24, Card games; PM Bingo.
Friday, Oct. 25, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m. –1 p.m., Clearfield County Book Mobile Unit.
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 9:30 a.m. –12 pm., DSMP.
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 11 a.m. Bingo.
Thursday, Oct. 24, 10:30 –11:30 a.m., Arthritis exercises fall prevention with Kelly Redding, OT Drayer.
Friday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m. –1 p.m., Open enrollment with Alice Pollock.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Oct. 21, 10:30 –11:30 a.m. Walking class and healthy steps exercise; 11:30 a.m. Bingo.
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 10:30 a.m. –1:30 p.m., Library truck; 11 a.m. James Glass, Magistrate District Judge.
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 11 a.m. “Alzheimer’s Disease” with Desiree Barr, RN, Clearfield County Board of Health.
Thursday, Oct. 24, 10:30 –11:30 a.m. Walking class and healthy steps exercise and wii; 11:30 a.m. Blood pressure check.
Friday, Oct. 25, Closed.