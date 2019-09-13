Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Sept. 16.
Senior Menu
Monday, Sept. 16, Honey mustard chicken sandwich with cheese, parmesan redskin potatoes, mixed vegetables, sandwich roll, cookie.
Tuesday, Sept. 17, Penne and meatballs, pasta with sauce and parmesan cheese, tossed salad with tomato, Italian bread, warm peach crisp.
Wednesday, Sept. 18, Chili cheese hot dog, baked potato, green beans, hot dog roll, cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday, Sept. 19, Santa Fe salad, mixed greens with diced chicken, cheddar, and roasted veggies, dinner roll, tortilla soup with tortilla strips, pineapple tidbits.
Friday, Sept. 20, Breaded pollock filet, vegetable barley pilaf, carrots, wheat bread, fresh orange.
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television.
Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA.
Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. National apple dumpling day, making fresh apple dumplings for a $1.00 donation; 1-3 p.m. healthy steps for older adults.
Tuesday, Sept. 17, 10:30 a.m. Kindred hospice bingo; 1-5 p.m. AARP safe driving class, pre-registration required.
Wednesday, Sept. 18, 9:30 a.m. Blood pressure screening and bingo, Ridgeview Elder Care; 1-5 p.m. AARP safe driving class; 1:30-3:30 p.m. chronic disease self-management.
Thursday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m. Start to make a Christmas craft.
Friday, Sept. 20, Wear your favorite sports team jersey or tee shirt for sports team bingo along with regular bingo
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Monday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. Coffee and doughnuts with the Honorable James Glass, Magisterial District Judge open forum discussion; 12:30 p.m. word aerobics.
Tuesday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m. Blood pressure checks. 12:30 p.m. Timothy Nebgen with PennDOT Transportation.
Wednesday, Sept. 18, 9:30 a.m. –11 a.m. farmer’s market voucher distribution.
Thursday, Sept 19, 10:30 a.m. Board games, Yahtzee; 12:30 p.m. bingo.
Friday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m. –12 p.m. Organizing for yard sale.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Sept. 16, PA Department of Health with Desiree; PM bingo.
Tuesday, Sept. 17, Socialization; PM bingo.
Wednesday, Sept. 18, Mind games; PM bingo.
Thursday, Sept. 19, Blood pressure checks with community nurses; chronic pain self management class, must be registered; PM bingo.
Friday, Sept. 20, CLOSED
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Sept. 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Clearfield Historical Society, Julie Houston, history on Kylertown/Winburne, Victorian era, and Cathie Larson old-fashioned singalong.
Tuesday, Sept. 17, Share favorite pet story.
Wednesday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m. Bingo for prizes
Thursday, Sept. 19, Christmas project, making lap robes.
Friday, Sept. 20, National punch day, bring an ingredient to make sherbet punch.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Sept. 16, 10:30 –11:30 a.m. Walking class and exercise; 11:30 a.m. bingo.
Tuesday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m. Quarterly nutrition program, “Nutritional information about beverages” with Sally Hurd.
Wednesday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m. “Nutrition for healthy eyes” with Sally.
Thursday, Sept. 19, 9:30 –10:30 a.m., Farmer Market Voucher; 10:30 a.m. to noon, Walking and exercise class and blood pressure check.
Friday, Sept. 20, CLOSED