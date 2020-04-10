Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts, a fixture as an NFL analyst at CBS for more than decade, will not return in 2020.
A source close to Fouts who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed a report by the New York Post that Fouts’ contract was not renewed by the network.
Fouts, a Hall of Fame quarterback during a 15-year career with the San Diego Chargers, joined CBS for the second time in 2008. He began his broadcasting career with the network in 1988. Over the last decade, Fouts worked primarily with first Dick Enberg and later Ian Eagle. Fouts and Eagle made up the No. 2 team at CBS for the past six seasons.