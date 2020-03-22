After four seasons that fell short of expectations as the Steelers’ 2016 first-round pick, cornerback Artie Burns is set to sign with the Chicago Bears, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN.
The Steelers chose not to pick up the fifth-year option on Burns’ rookie contract, making him an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He started 32 of 58 games with the Steelers, who made him the 25th overall pick four years ago when they needed help at cornerback.
Burns didn’t provide it early on or at the tail end of his tenure in Pittsburgh, though he did start every game in 2017 after becoming a full-time fixture in the lineup the second half of his rookie year. But Burns lost his gig after six games in 2018, and his Steelers career was all but finished going into last season.
While he played in just 10 games in 2019, Burns was called on to make one start as the top backup behind starters Joe Haden and Steven Nelson. He performed admirably in a 24-17 win at the Chargers with Nelson sidelined by an injury, playing every snap in that game. Burns played just four other defensive snaps all season, two before and two after his cameo in Los Angeles.
Given his draft status, Burns likely will be remembered as one of the biggest busts in recent Steelers history. He’ll take a career stat line of 4 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries and 1 forced fumble to Chicago.
Also Saturday afternoon, former Steelers tight end Nick Vannett agreed to a two-year deal with the Denver Broncos, per multiple reports. Vannett played the final 13 games of 2018 with the Steelers, who traded a fifth-round draft pick to Seattle for him.
Once the Steelers added Eric Ebron, Vannett wasn’t likely to return. The departures of Burns and Vannett can factor into the formula for compensatory draft picks next year, depending on whether the Steelers add any more unrestricted free agents.