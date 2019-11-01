BRADFORD — State Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) or one of his representatives will hold office hours on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the following locations:
- Emporium Borough Office – 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Port Allegany Borough Office – 11 a.m. to noon.
People who cannot make the satellite sessions may contact Causer’s offices in Bradford at 78 Main St., first floor, telephone (814) 362-4400; or Coudersport, 107 S. Main St., Room 1, telephone (814) 274-9769; or Kane, 55 Fraley St., telephone (814) 837-0880.
Information is also available at www.RepCauser.com or on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/RepCauser.