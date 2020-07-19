So much for carrying three catchers.
It looks like John Ryan Murphy will back up starting catcher Jacob Stallings this season after the Pirates announced on Saturday that Luke Maile had surgery to repair a fractured right index finger.
Maile, who was slated to be Stallings’ backup, suffered the injury during an intrasquad game Thursday at PNC Park, the team said. The surgery was performed Friday by Dr. Edward Birdsong at Allegheny Health Network in Wexford.
The Pirates said they expect Maile to resume competitive baseball activities in 10-12 weeks, meaning he almost assuredly won’t return in time to play against this season.
“Any time you lose catching depth it affects you,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said after a 5-3 exhibition loss to the Indians. “It’s really unfortunate for Luke because he felt like he was in one of the better spots he had been in his career swinging the bat, which was very evident in terms of how he looked during our intrasquad games.
“Any time you lose catching depth, it dings you a little bit. But I’m really happy that we have ‘Murph’ here to be able to catch.
General manager Ben Cherington signed Maile as a free agent Dec. 16, 2019, prioritizing the 29-year-old’s defense and believing that he’ll be able to produce more offense than he did in 2018.
Maile hit just .151 for the Blue Jays in 2019 and posted a .440 OPS, though he had been happy with some of the work he was doing with Pirates hitting coach Rick Eckstein, shortening his swing and refining his approach.
Toronto non-tendered Maile on Dec. 2, 2019 after he spent time as former Pirate Russell Martin’s backup. Maile had a strong year in 2018, when he was worth 2.1 Wins Above Replacement (WAR), according to FanGraphs, and had an OPS of .700.
“It’s heartbreaking, dude,” Joe Musgrove said. “I mean, he put so much time and effort in over the last six months from when we came to the first spring training to summer camp, during the quarantine. I know he was working. He came in in great shape, looked good, was swinging the bat really well. So, it’s heartbreaking seeing one of your guys go down.”
Given the shortened season, it’s all but certain that Maile will be out for the year, meaning Murphy should make the team unless the Pirates sign or trade for another catcher.
The Pirates had been carrying three catchers and probably would’ve kept Murphy around as a member of the taxi squad. But the Bradenton, Fla., native — whom the Pirates signed to a minor-league deal in January — now has regular work for the 2020 season.
Murphy last saw consistent playing time in 2018, when he played 87 games for the Diamondbacks. Another strong defensive catcher, Murphy finished 11th in framing that season, according to Baseball Prospectus.
“I’ve worked a ton with Murph,” Musgrove said. “One of my favorite guys on the team. His personality, man; he cracks me up. We get along well. I’ve gotten to throw to him three times during the summer camp, so he’s got a good feel for what I like to do and how my pitches move and stuff, so it was something about him behind the dish and a calmness about him and a certain presence that just fires me up.”
In terms of that site’s overall stat to evaluate catchers’ defensive performance — Fielding Runs Above Average (FRAA) — Murphy was 11th in 2018 and 35th last season.
Hitting has not been Murphy’s strength, however, as his best offensive campaign came with Arizona two years ago, when he had nine homers, 24 RBIs and a .202 average.
Murphy has also played for the Braves, Twins and Yankees during his seven-year career that started back in 2013.