The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. (CAST) is excited to be offering Saturday acting classes for area youth. The classes will run each Saturday beginning Sept. 28 and ending Nov. 16.
Classes for students in grades 3-6 will be 10 to 11 a.m. Grades 7-9 will be 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Grades 10-12 will be 12-1 p.m.
These acting classes, under the direction of CAST Artistic Director Gayle Gearhart, will focus on theatrics, character development, audition techniques, and prepare students for future performances at CAST. Older students will also work with Shakespeare.
The cost is $30 per student. Students can be registered at the CAST office on Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m., or at the first session on Sept. 28.
For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call 765-4474. CAST is a nonprofit arts center located at 112 East Locust St. in the heart of Downtown Clearfield.