The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. is excited to once again be offering its annual Seeds of Art Summer Camp for local students.
The dates of this year’s camp are Aug. 12-16. The morning session will run from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The afternoon session will run from 1-4 p.m. Both sessions will be the same, and students can only register for one session.
Only 45 students will be accepted into each session, and each session is already half full.
Eligible students will be entering grades 2-7. Registration is $50 per student, or $40 per student with families who have more than one student participating. Registrations will be accepted at the CAST office on Monday, Aug. 5 from 5:30-6:30. Registration forms and payment can also be mailed to CAST at P.O. Box 613, Clearfield, PA 16830. Deadline to register is Friday, August 9.
For more information, and to download a registration packet, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org/SeedsOfArt or call (814) 765-4474. The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
CAST is a nonprofit arts center located at 112 E Locust Street in the heart of Downtown Clearfield.