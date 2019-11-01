CAST has announced its first Friday Night Live of the season will be on Nov. 8.
Friday Night Live is a monthly open mic available to all who want to show off their talents and entertain.
There is a regular group of great comedians and musicians that perform, but everyone is encouraged to come on in and join to perform songs, skits, stand-up routines, miming, etc.
Admission is always free, although donations are appreciated.
CAST is located at 112 E. Locust St. in Clearfield. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.