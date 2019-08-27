Carson Wentz wants you to love hunting gear and the outdoors as much as he does, one bag of sweet and spicy trail mix at a time.
The Eagles starting quarterback is the latest athlete to launch a branded Amazon store. Perhaps not surprisingly, Wentz’s storefront is a hunter’s paradise, filled with everything from a fake buck archery target (complete with a “replaceable insert core”) to a case of beef strips that appears to have customers divided.
“So here’s the deal. This is what I love to do. I love being in the woods. I love the outdoors. I love hunting and fishing, and if you do too, we’ve got something for you,” Wentz says in a promotional video showing him decked out head-to-toe in hunting gear, waiting on some unsuspecting prey from a tree stand.
Wentz’s love of hunting has garnered a lot of publicity since the Eagles traded up to select him with the No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft, thanks in part to the videos he shares of his outings (including trips with MLB superstar Mike Trout).
He also starred in a reality series for the Outdoor Channel alongside his brother, Zach, and was in a cornfield hunting in September 2016 when he was named the Eagles’ starting quarterback.
But Wentz has received some blowback over his love of hunting. Last year, he was criticized by a small but vocal number of fans who criticized the quarterback for posting a photo of his dog, Mama Henley, standing behind a stacked row of dead ducks.
Wentz isn’t the only Philadelphia athlete selling wares on Amazon. Phillies slugger (and new dad) Bryce Harper also has his own store, where he’s pushing Rawlings gear and Under Armour apparel, which is hardly surprising considering his endorsement deals.
But Harper’s top product line appears to be from Blind Barber, a barber shop-cocktail lounge hybrid he became a business partner in while playing for the Washington Nationals.
The company is scheduled to open its first Philadelphia location in Center City’s historic Hale Building this fall.
The Amazon pages for Wentz and Harper are part of a larger celebrity storefront the tech platform launched late last year, populated by actors, musicians, and personalities.
Amazon didn’t respond to a request for comment about whether Wentz and other celebrity partners benefit financially from items sold through their stores.
Other athletes also have their own Amazon stores, including Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, retired NBA superstar Dwyane Wade, and tennis star Serena Williams, just to name a few.