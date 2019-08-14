CAROL I. SPENCER
MAHAFFEY — Carol I. Spencer, 79 of Bells Landing, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at her residence after a lengthy illness.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 14, 2019 @ 6:36 pm
CAROL I. SPENCER
MAHAFFEY — Carol I. Spencer, 79 of Bells Landing, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at her residence after a lengthy illness.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.