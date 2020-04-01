ROME, Italy (TNS) — The pope’s cardinal vicar for Rome, his deputy in the Italian capital, is being treated in hospital after contracting Covid-19.
Cardinal Angelo De Donatis is the first cardinal to have contracted the respiratory disease, the Vatican’s media platform Vatican News reported on Tuesday.
The 66-year-old is reportedly running a fever but is otherwise doing well, the Diocese of Rome said in a statement late on Monday.
He is being treated in the clinic in Rome usually used to treat popes.
Pope Francis, who holds the title of the bishop of Rome, has not had any recent contact with De Donatis, Vatican News said.
The Vatican has so far reported a handful of coronavirus cases within its walls.
Pope Francis has not been affected, the Vatican reported at the weekend.