I received a phone call the other day from my Granddaughter, Loren, who now lives in Jacksonville, Florida. She asked me if I’d heard about the rumors that were going around about Cris Dush as he is a candidate for the 25th Senatorial District. She said “Grandma, how can they say things like that about him when they’re not true?” I guess that was a very good question to ask.
My grandkids grew up in church with Cris, and they always looked up to him and wanted to be like him. Cris was a veteran and I can remember a time when he’d come to church with his uniform on and how the kids couldn’t wait to get over to him.
Years later, Loren decided to go into the military because she wanted to serve her country, too. Cris and Tracy kept in touch with Loren, encouraging her, thanking her, and telling her how proud they were of her. There were some pretty rough times for her, but they were always reaching out — that’s just how Cris is.
Whether you walked into a hospital room and he’d be there visiting, too, or he and Traci were hanging out with the 4H kids, at gun bashes, and events sponsored by our area volunteer firemen or benefit dinners — they are there— and he’s been there and he’ll be there.
Please don’t miss this opportunity to support a real hero — lover of God, country and fellow man. He’s extremely rare and that’s very hard to find these days.
Jane McKillip
Summerville