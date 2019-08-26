NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Sean Davis limped off the field after playing much of the first half for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their 18-6 victory against the Tennessee Titans in their third preseason game.
The safety was one of two starters to show up on the injury report. Outside linebacker Bud Dupree exited after a few series with a thumb injury and had it in a splint.
Davis walked under his own power in the locker room after the game and indicated that his ankle injury is not serious.
“I’ll be ready for New England,” Davis said. “Can’t miss that one.”
Davis has two weeks to heal up for the regular-season opener Sept. 8 against the Patriots.
He and Dupree won’t play Thursday night in the preseason finale at Carolina.
“Obviously, if somebody’s dealing with something, they’ve probably got a tough chance to participate this upcoming week being in that we’re working on a short week,” coach Mike Tomlin said.
Cornerback Joe Haden didn’t play for the third preseason game in a row because of an ankle contusion, and it’s unlikely he will suit up against Carolina.
Rookies Diontae Johnson and Benny Snell were held out of the game Sunday night, but Tomlin expects them to be available for the preseason finale. Johnson has missed two games this preseason.
Snell sat out his first.
“We worked them here in the stadium,” Tomlin said. “They missed some time during the week. They’re both young guys. They need in-helmet preparation in order to be given a legitimate chance to play. We’ll play those guys next week. I didn’t feel like it was appropriate to play them tonight given the time they missed in prep for the game.”