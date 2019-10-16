TWIN ROCKS — The Plank Road/State Route 3047 bridge over the South Branch of Blacklick Creek in Blacklick Township, Cambria County will be renamed the Private First Class Steve L. Klosz Memorial Bridge.
Klosz, who lived in Twin Rocks, was killed in action during World War II while attempting to secure the beaches of Salerno, Italy with the 191st Tank Battalion as part of Operation Avalanche. He is buried at Sicily-Roman American Cemetery in Nettuno, Italy, an American Battle Monuments Commission location.
State Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Cambria/Clearfield, authored the original House Bill 65 to rename the bridge. It became law as part of Act 44 of 2019.
A ceremony will be held Friday, Oct. 18, at 11 a.m. at the bridge to be renamed crosses the South Branch of Blacklick Creek in Blacklick Township as Plank Road/State Route 3047. Limited parking will be available on the nearby Ghost Town Trail. Parking and shuttle service from Steve L. Klosz VFW Post 7605, 902 Station Road, Twin Rocks, to the bridge will be provided, beginning at 9:30 a.m. In case of inclement weather, the service will be moved to the VFW.