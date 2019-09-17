So the state of California has decided that college athletes have the right to be paid for the use of their name, image or likeness.
Stupid.
Look, I get it. Schools like UCLA and USC are making a lot of money off their football programs and some of their other high-profile sports, just like Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Penn State are ... to name a few. And they are making that money because of their student-athletes.
I understand the argument that student athletes should get paid because if it wasn’t for them, the universities wouldn’t be profiting on big-time sports. I also understand the argument that free or discounted tuition, room and board is like getting paid.
An art student, music major or aspiring teacher isn’t afforded those luxuries, at least not nearly at the rate big-time athletes are.
But that isn’t even where I’m going with this.
I have a problem with California trying to create its own rules outside of the NCAA parameters. Now the NCAA has its share of trouble as a governing body, but I’m pretty sure it does a better job of it than a state government — or any form of government — would.
Being able to pay an athlete in endorsement deals would be a huge recruiting advantage for schools like USC, UCLA, Cal and Stanford, not to mention San Diego State, San Jose State and Fresno State, and even on down into the FCS level.
If you were the No. 1 high school prep quarterback being recruited heavily by USC, Washington, Texas and Alabama and had Nike, UnderArmour and Gatorade all chomping at the bit to give you money, perhaps millions to promote their product, where would you go?
Paying college athletes is a slippery slope for a lot of reasons, but allowing it on a state-by-state level could be catastrophic.
The NCAA has warned the bill could mean California universities would be ineligible for national championships. I really hope that the NCAA would follow through on that if this really happens.
Some sort of student-athlete compensation above scholarships is probably inevitable, but that sort of plan should be implemented across the board to encompass all programs in the nation, not just one state.
Quiet week in
the Top 25
Maryland, USC and Michigan State fell out of the bottom of the AP Top 25 and Arizona State, California and TCU replaced them. Nothing really earth shattering as there is always a bit of movement at the bottom of the poll. Most of the rest of the ranked teams won and did so comfortably and not much changed in the Top 15 other than a position jump or drop here and there.
Penn State struggles
Not all Top 15 teams won comfortably, however, most notably Penn State. The Nittany Lions struggled on offense. It looked like its offensive line was overmatched much of the game and had it not been for a couple big plays, Penn State loses. With a week off before entering Big 10 play, the Nittany Lions need to address the offensive line woes because the sledding is going to get even tougher in conference play.
Didn’t watch much
I have to admit, the slate of games this past weekend left a lot to be desired. I always say I can watch any college football game, but truth be told I wasn’t feeling it this past weekend. I watched Washington State-Houston, Penn State-Pitt, Iowa-Iowa State and Army-UTSA and caught parts of several other games. I may still try to watch one or two more from the DVR, but I’m already looking forward to Thursday when Houston travels to Tulane as well as Saturday heavyweight battles between Michigan and Wisconsin and Georgia and Notre Dame.