CURWENSVILLE — As a freshman, Curwensville’s Emma Caldwell got thrown into the setter position by necessity.
As a senior, she showed why she is a four-year starter at the position, netting her 1,000th assist in a sweep of Brockway on Tuesday night.
“I knew it was a possibility, but I hadn’t counted her freshman stats,” said Lady Tide head coach Lara Wiggins. “Her freshman year, our starting setter quit. She stepped in with Ally Hess and alternated the position.
“Not to discount Ally, but she would stand right here and tell me she was not a setter. Emma clearly was. So she has been my starting setter since her freshmen year and I can’t think of a player who deserves it more.”
Curwensville downed Brockway 25-17, 25-12 and 25-8.
The Lady Tide went back and forth with the Lady Rovers in the first set, before they inched out to an 18-13 lead off the serve of Taylor Luzier.
Caldwell served up the final points, helped along by a kill from Alyssa Bakaysa.
Bakaysa finished the night with nine kills and one block.
Curwensville also made quick work of Brockway in the second set, with Erica Linsenbigler stretching out an 11-9 advantage to 19-9 at the service line.
“That was something at the beginning of the season that I was not concerned about, our serving,” Wiggins said. “There was a time I used to close my eyes and turn around to not watch the serve, and now I can do it because I know it’s going over.”
Linsenbigler finished the game with eight service points.
Erica Buck also had a nice run in the set, finishing her night with seven service points.
The Lady Tide jumped out to a 12-2 lead in the third set, with everyone on the court knowing how many assists Caldwell needed for 1,000 — except Caldwell herself.
“Emma has worked so hard, and she has been curious,” said Wiggins. “She has been asking me, but we decided to keep it a secret so it wasn’t on her mind all the time.
“As you can see from the rest of the girls tonight, they kept asking, ‘how many now? how many now?’
“They were so jittery because they wanted to get everything right because they wanted Emma to get it just as much as Emma wanted to do it.”
Janessa Snyder served up eight straight points, including two aces in the set, and finished the game with 11 service points and three kills.
Caldwell eventually got the landmark assist late in the game, and was immediately mobbed by her teammates.
The Tide senior was in tears when she realized she had hit the 1,000-point milestone.
Caldwell finished off the set by serving up the last points of the game, including an ace to give Curwensville the 25-8 win.
“I couldn’t be prouder of Emma because she is the greatest kid,” Wiggins said.
Curwensville improved to 3-4 overall. The Lady Tide host DuBois on Thursday night.