The Clearifeld Alliance girls basketball team was upended by visiting Huntingdon County Christian 36-21 on Tuesday evening.
Elizabeth Shimmel paced the Lady Crusaders with 10 points. Emily McTavish added 14 rebounds and six points.
The Lady Crusaders fell to 2-17 overall and 0-9 in the ACAA. CACS hosts Williamsport Christian on Friday.
Huntingdon Christian—36
Morningstar 6 0-0 13, Ginther 5 0-1 10, A. Duerkson 4 1-2 9, K. Duerkson 1 0-0 2, H. Duerkson 0 0-0 0, Baker 0 0-0 0, S. Duerkson 1 0-0 2, Peachey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 1-3 36.
Clearfield Alliance—21
Graham 1 0-0 2, S. Teats 0 0-0 0, Shimmel 3 4-6 10, McTavish 3 0- 2 6, Manno 0 1-2 1, Mann 1 0-0 2, Gallaher 0 0-2 0, Ramkawsky 0 0-0 0, Finney 0 0-0 0, J. Teats 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 5-12 21.
Three-pointers: Morningstar.
Score by Quarters
HCC 11 11 2 12—36
CACS 8 3 5 5—21