The Clearfield Alliance girls were toppled by Great Commission 22-16 on Tuesday night.
LeeAnn Graham and Elizabeth Shimmel each had six to pace the Lady Crusaders.
CACS fell to 2-11 overall and 0-5 in the ACAA. The Lady Crusaders host Grace Prep on Thursday.
Great Commission—22
Willett 4 1-8 9, Pascual 0 0-0 0, Cidor 2 0-0 4, Longstreth 2 0-1 4, Moyer 0 0-2 0, Fleck 0 1-2 1, Hilderbrand 1 0-2 2, Stonebraker 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 2-15 22.
Clearfield Alliance—16
Graham 3 0-0 6, Teats 0 1-2 1, Shimmel 1 4-7 6, Manno 0 0-0 0, Mann 0 1-2 1, Gallaher 1 0-0 2, Ramkawsky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 6-11 16.
Score by Quarters
GC 8 8 5 1—22
CACS 6 6 1 3—16