DuBOIS — The Clearfield Alliance girls basketball team fell to DuBois Christian 35-6 on Friday night.
Skylynn Teats, Elizabeth Shimmel and Susan Mann each had a basket.
Clearfield Alliance fell to 2-14 overall and 0-7 in the ACAA. The Lady Crusaders host Blair County Christian on Tuesday.
Clearfield Alliance—6
Graham 0 0-0 0, Teats 1 0-0 2, Shimmel 1 0-0 2, McTavish 0 0-0 0, Manno 0 0-2 0, Mann 1 0-0 2, Gallaher 0 0-0 0, Ramkawsky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 0-2 6.
DuBois Christian—35
Meholick 4 1-2 9, E. Deitch 4 0-0 9, Keech 0 0-0 0, Maynard 3 0-0 6, Riss 0 0-0 0, G. Deitch 4 0-0 8, Hallstrom 0 0-0 0, McCabe 1 0-0 3, Shenkle 0 0-0 0, Preston 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 0-0 35.
Three-pointers: E. Deitch, McCabe.
Score by Quarters
CACS 0 2 2 2— 6
DuBois Christian 18 10 5 2—35