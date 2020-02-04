The Clearfield Alliance girls basketball team couldn’t overcome a slow second quarter in a 35-17 loss to visiting Centre County Christian on Tuesday.
The Lady Crusaders were outscored 14-4 in the frame.
Three players finished with four points for CACS — Skylynn Teats, Elizabeth Shimmel and Emily McTavish.
Clearfield Alliance (3-18) travels to Great Commission on Friday.
Centre County Christian—35
Poorman 7 1-2 15, Sides 1 0-0 2, Shipe 1 0-0 2, Bair 1 0-0 2, Ala. Shephard 1 0-0 2, Ale. Shephard 0 0-0 0, Shipe 1 0-0 2, Lu 1 0-0 2, M. Bair 2 0-0 4, T. Bair 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 1-2 35.
Clearfield Alliance—17
Graham 1 0-2 2, Teats 2 0-0 4, Shimmel 2 0-0 4, McTavish 2 0-0 4, Manno 0 0-0 0, Mann 1 1-2 3, Gallaher 0 0-0 0, Ramkawsky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 1-4 17.
Score by Quarters
CCC 9 14 8 4—35
CACS 4 4 4 3—17