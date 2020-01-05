The Clearfield Alliance boys basketball team went 0-2 on Saturday at its tournament.
The Crusaders fell to Juniata Mennonite 38-16 in the first game, before dropping the consolation game to Great Commission 34-28.
Aaron McCloskey led CACS in both games, scoring 13 against Juniata Mennonite and 10 against Great Commission.
Brennan Michael added 10 points in the consolation game.
Grace Prep won the boys title over Juniata Mennonite.
CACS (1-9) returns to action this afternoon, hosting Latrobe Bible Baptist Academy at 4:30.
Juniata Mennonite—38
Shawver 2 0-2 4, Sheaffer 5 2-2 12, Tusing 1 0-0 2, Yorks 6 1-4 13, Hoover 1 1-2 3, Portzline 1 0-0 2, Martin 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 4-10 38.
Clearfield Alliance—16
McCloskey 2 8-10 13, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Crawford 0 0-0 0, B. Michael 1 1-4 3, Blowers 0 0-0 0, N. Michael 0 0-0 0, Fitt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 9-14 16.
Three-pointers: McCloskey.
Score by Quarters
Juniata Mennonite 16 22—38
Clearfield Alliance 6 10—16
Consolation Game
Great Commission—34
Stonebraker 2 1-2 5, S. Murray 0 0-0 0, O. Hildebrand 8 0-0 16, Noel 5 0-0 11, Karageanes 0 0-0 0, Pascual 0 0-0 0, C. Murray 0 0-0 0, Higgins 0 0-0 0, W. Stonebaker 1 0-2 2. Totals: 16 1-4 34.
Clearfield Alliance—28
McCloskey 3 3-4 10, Passmore 0 0-2 0, Crawford 3 0-0 6, B. Michael 4 1-5 10, Blowers 0 0-0 0, N. Michael 1 0-0 2, Fitt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 4-11 28.
Three-pointers: McCloskey, B. Michael. Noel.
Score by Quarters
Great Commission 15 19—34
Clearfield Alliance 6 22—28