HUNTINGDON—The Clearfield Alliance Christian School boys basketball team was defeated by Huntingdon Christian 73-33 on Friday at the Buddy Morningstar Tournament.
Aaron McCloskey netted 24 points for the Crusaders, while Brennan Michael scored five.
CACS, which dropped to 0-4 on the season, plays Great Commission this morning at 11 in the consolation game.
Clearfield Alliance—33
McCloskey 9 4-12 24, Passmore 1 0-0 2, Crawford 0 0-0 0, B. Michael 2 0-5 5, Blowers 1 0-0 2, N. Michael 0 0-0 0, Fitt 0 0-0 0.
Huntingdon Christian—73
McCarty 11 0-1 22, N. Ginther 2 0-0 5, Peachey 4 1-3 9, Sipes 2 0-0 5, Harven 3 0-0 7, Kurtz 0 0-0 0, Allison 7 1-2 15, J. Ginther 4 0-2 8, B. Peachey 1 0-0 2, E. Ginther 0 0-0 0. Totals: 34 3-7 73.
Three-pointers: McCloskey 2, B. Michael; N. Ginther, Sipes, Harven.
Score by Quarters
CACS 4 15 6 8—33
Hunt 21 14 19 19—73